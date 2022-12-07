Texas Wesleyan receives free access to Adobe Creative Cloud

Wesleyan faculty, students and staff now have access to the Adobe Creative Cloud software when logging in with their TxWes credentials on university computers.

The software is a collection of Adobe creative applications and services including Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier Pro, Acrobat pro, InDesign and Adobe Express.

Visiting Assistant Professor of Art & Coordinator of the Bernice Coulter Templeton Art Studio Rueben Gonzales believes that this is a great thing for the university and its students.

“Those who may have not had the funds to use Adobe products and had to use a free alternative, will now have the opportunity to use the full functionality of the Adobe suite and increase their skill sets beyond what they had before,” Gonzales said.

Second-year mass communications major Serenada Sanchez said, “I am so happy that the students are getting free Adobe. I have so much to learn and so many more resources because of Adobe. I’m excited to start making higher quality content.”

As a mass communications major who works with media for her classes Sanchez said, “The InDesign and After Effects apps gives me a bigger creative toolbox for multimedia.”

At the university’s Town Hall meeting on Nov. 8th, President Slabach announced the first phase of the Adobe Creative Cloud rollout was completed.

“Faculty and students using Adobe products in their courses have been granted access to the full suite of Adobe Creative Cloud applications. Staff with existing licenses have also been migrated to the new licensing. And we’ll continue to roll it out for staff and faculty over the next month,” he said.

Leah Samuel, a first-year biology major, feels most college students would not have been able to afford a subscription to Adobe but now has access.

“Personally, I think this addition to our school is not only helpful educationally but also in our personal lives, especially as college students who are active with digital media and content creation,” Samuel said.

Having access to such software not only creates opportunities for the students but for the university. Gonzales said, “This also makes it possible to create new ART courses going forward that are digital, editing and graphic design based. As a university, if we are able to offer more to our students that will grow their skill sets and make them more marketable in the work force, that is a win-win for everyone.”