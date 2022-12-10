Suspicious person fires weapon near Texas Wesleyan campus

Thursday night, a person who was suspected of stealing items from cars discharged a weapon while Texas Wesleyan security was monitoring the scene on campus. No one was injured during the incident.

Fort Worth Police have detained a person of interest in relation to the incident, who according to a university statement, has no affiliation with the school.

Campus security had observed a person who was “possibly stealing items from cars parked in a campus parking lot” according to a FWPD statement. The school has stated that no theft or damage occurred.

“TXWES Security was monitoring the suspect due to [their] suspicious activity and contacted the Fort Worth Police Department” the university released in a statement.

After contacting FWPD around 7:34 PM, campus security continued to monitor the suspect from a vehicle.

Sometime after the initial call to FWPD, and while campus security was monitoring the situation, the suspect discharged their weapon and fled the scene on foot. It was unclear if the suspect fired in the direction of the security officer, but no one was injured during the incident.

“Our security is not armed, only one or two of them are, so they are not going to approach someone. They were just monitoring him and keeping an eye on him after they had called Fort Worth PD” said Tammy Evans-Mitchell, Communications & Public Relations Manager for Texas Wesleyan.

Fort Worth police arrived shortly after the weapon was discharged and began searching for the individual involved.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Fort Worth Police Department’s gang unit, and the suspect has been put in jail.

During the events Thursday night, a series of emergency alerts were sent out by the university.

8:04 PM – Students & staff received an emergency alert issuing a shelter in place with no further context.

8:17 PM – Second alert issued, reading “fort worth pd investigating a shooting on the west edge off campus, armed suspect believed to be nearby. shelter in place until further notice”.

8:51 PM – Final alert released, lifting the shelter in place.

These three alerts were the extent of information given until an official press release was emailed out to students and staff by Chris Beckrich, director of campus security, at 9:48 PM.

Once the lock down was lifted, activity on campus resumed, and FWPD maintained a presence in the area.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Fort Worth Police Department’s gang unit.