The Gradual Fall 2022 Vol. 106

December 14, 2022
News
Features
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
Suspicious person fires weapon near Texas Wesleyan campus
Texas Wesleyan receives free access to Adobe Creative Cloud
Community
Fire alarm falsely pulled at the PUMC
Arts and Entertainment
Music department encourages the community to attend events
Rams win first SAC championship since 1941
Theatre Wesleyan presents “Wonder of the World”
Joe’s Hangout blends New York flavors with college town vibes
Department of music presents music by Liduino Pitombeira
Wesleyan community gives their perspective on the midterm elections
