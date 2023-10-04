The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Nick West, Antoine San Miguel, and Hans Laufer are future owners of Rams Club Barbershop.
Barbershop comes soon near Texas Wesleyan campus
October 4, 2023
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
October 4, 2023
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
October 2, 2023
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
October 2, 2023
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23
September 30, 2023
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
October 4, 2023
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
October 2, 2023
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23
September 30, 2023
The Lady Rams block the net from a spike.
Lady Rams bring home the win
September 25, 2023
The cross country team trains for a big season.
Wesleyan’s cross country team makes big plans for the season
September 22, 2023
Mercedes Kuhn, Ian Kooistra and Ethan Brandt act in The Death of Seneca by Jonathon Burt. Photo Credit: Chase Di Iulio & Pella Le Fever/Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan opens the season with premiere of original productions
September 28, 2023
The writing collective hosts Blackout Poetry event.
Blackout Poetry Workshop held in West Library on Sept. 19
September 26, 2023
Student Ethan Brandt directs a play for Theatre Wesleyan.
Student directs play “The Cripple of Inishmaan”
February 20, 2023
Music events are performed at the Martin Hall Auditorium in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
Music department encourages the community to attend events
November 15, 2022
Theatre Wesleyan presents “Wonder of the World.”
Theatre Wesleyan presents “Wonder of the World”
November 11, 2022
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
Graphic by Kendal Clark
Kevin Ren is reaching for success in a new territory
December 15, 2021
Muhye Hammattah’s first day as an academic advisor on January 13th, 2018.
The man who gives, reaches for success and encourages others to reach their fullest potential
December 11, 2021
Texas Wesleyan University welcomes Dr. Gina Warren
Texas Wesleyan University welcomes Dr. Gina Warren
October 12, 2021
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
5 Alive: Rambler TV Special
5 Alive: Rambler TV Special
May 15, 2023
Newscast with Maliah Lacour
Newscast with Maliah Lacour
April 8, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

The Rambler

The Rambler

Barbershop comes soon near Texas Wesleyan campus

Lizette Barcenas, Content producerOctober 4, 2023
Nick+West%2C+Antoine+San+Miguel%2C+and+Hans+Laufer+are+future+owners+of+Rams+Club+Barbershop.+
Lizette Barcenas
Nick West, Antoine San Miguel, and Hans Laufer are future owners of Rams Club Barbershop.

Texas Wesleyan business major students are working on opening an affordable barbershop across campus. 

Antoine San Miguel, senior business major, is part of the football team and entrepreneurship club who came up with the idea and is working on it becoming a reality along with Nick West, junior business major and Hans Laufer, senior business major.  

“I found a place next to the school that is perfect for the barbershop, it was an idea after I seen the location of it,” he said. “I started planning this with my other colleagues it was our own idea.” 

San Miguel, West, and Laufer came together to help start this barbershop to help Texas Wesleyan community. 

“We wanted to give back to students an affordable haircut, students can have a close place to go, and we were thinking pricing $20-$25 and having discount days as well,” San Miguel said. 

“We would offer haircuts, fade designs, twists, braids, styling, dyes, and inclusive requests,” West said. 

San Miguel said he plans on having licensed barbers and adjunct students. 

“There [are] already students that cut hair, they would go to barber college and get licensed,” San Miguel said. 

Laufer said he plans on getting help from private investors to help fund this project to benefit anyone interested. 

“This is students creating a business, our goal is to have a normal barbershop across campus to help students, families, professors, really anyone that wants to come,” he said. 

Sydney Randles senior psychology major said she believes it is a positive thing and supports this coming to campus. 

“A barbershop on campus can be good thing for students to save money,” she said. “Students who come from out of state can get a haircut on campus and it can be a great opportunity for jobs.” 

Rams Club Barbershop is set to open in the month of November. (Lizette Barcenas)

“If this were to happen during my past years, I would get a haircut here but unfortunately I graduate in December and won’t be on campus anymore,” Randles said. 

Johvan Hall, junior criminal justice major said he would benefit from a barbershop being on campus. 

“I don’t have time to [go] outside of school because I work every day,” he said. “It would be helpful if I could go like before classes or in-between classes.”  

“I do think if they were to have one, they should have barbers for every ethnic hair [type],” Hall said. 

San Miguel said he plans on opening this barbershop soon and has already picked out a name for it. 

“We are working final steps,” he said. “Rams Club Barbershop is set to open in the month of November.” 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community
Magaly Rae dances and is a member of the Ballet Folklorico Quetzal de Fort Worth.
Wesleyan hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff
Steve Warren, branch director for Martin Boys and Girls club, encourages students to volunteer.
Boys and Girls club encourages students to join their team
Wesleyan is hosting events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.
The TXWES Community is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
The newest addition to ZIPZONE called Southside.
Zipzone offers a cheaper alternative for students to get off-campus
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Claudia Gonzalez works on the partnership with Good For You Pantry Program.
The food pantry partners up bringing fresh produce to campus
More in News
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team
Captain Peter Weng (left), Head Coach Kevin Long (middle), and Captain Chayan Duha (right) discuss this seasons victories.
Golf team wins several victories this season
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
Student athletes engage with new study space in PUMC
The Rams wait to run across field to start game.
Rams football rank #23 after loss to St. Thomas University on Sept. 23
The clear fanny pack is $22.00 plus tax.
Bookstore releases new clear bags for games
Tuition increase is causing concern for students.
Current students concerned about tuition increase and no additional scholarship aid
About the Contributor
Lizette Barcenas, Content Producer
Lizette Barcenas is a first-generation Hispanic student and criminal justice major at Texas Wesleyan University. She chose to be a content producer because she enjoys creating. She loves helping people, exploring new places, the outdoors and watching documentaries. Lizette looks forward to gaining more knowledge and experience life as a content producer for the Texas Wesleyan community.

The Rambler

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rambler Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *