Barbershop comes soon near Texas Wesleyan campus

Lizette Barcenas Nick West, Antoine San Miguel, and Hans Laufer are future owners of Rams Club Barbershop.

Texas Wesleyan business major students are working on opening an affordable barbershop across campus.

Antoine San Miguel, senior business major, is part of the football team and entrepreneurship club who came up with the idea and is working on it becoming a reality along with Nick West, junior business major and Hans Laufer, senior business major.

“I found a place next to the school that is perfect for the barbershop, it was an idea after I seen the location of it,” he said. “I started planning this with my other colleagues it was our own idea.”

San Miguel, West, and Laufer came together to help start this barbershop to help Texas Wesleyan community.

“We wanted to give back to students an affordable haircut, students can have a close place to go, and we were thinking pricing $20-$25 and having discount days as well,” San Miguel said.

“We would offer haircuts, fade designs, twists, braids, styling, dyes, and inclusive requests,” West said.

San Miguel said he plans on having licensed barbers and adjunct students.

“There [are] already students that cut hair, they would go to barber college and get licensed,” San Miguel said.

Laufer said he plans on getting help from private investors to help fund this project to benefit anyone interested.

“This is students creating a business, our goal is to have a normal barbershop across campus to help students, families, professors, really anyone that wants to come,” he said.

Sydney Randles senior psychology major said she believes it is a positive thing and supports this coming to campus.

“A barbershop on campus can be good thing for students to save money,” she said. “Students who come from out of state can get a haircut on campus and it can be a great opportunity for jobs.”

“If this were to happen during my past years, I would get a haircut here but unfortunately I graduate in December and won’t be on campus anymore,” Randles said.

Johvan Hall, junior criminal justice major said he would benefit from a barbershop being on campus.

“I don’t have time to [go] outside of school because I work every day,” he said. “It would be helpful if I could go like before classes or in-between classes.”

“I do think if they were to have one, they should have barbers for every ethnic hair [type],” Hall said.

San Miguel said he plans on opening this barbershop soon and has already picked out a name for it.

“We are working final steps,” he said. “Rams Club Barbershop is set to open in the month of November.”