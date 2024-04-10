The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Local churches around campus provide free meals on Wednesdays for students to enjoy

Lizette Barcenas, Content ProducerApril 5, 2024
Gidalti+Chi%2C+senior+marketing+major%2C+Mary+Njoroge%2C+junior+biology+major%2C+and+Sara+Villatoro%2C+junior+criminal+justice+major%2C+hang+around+to+eat+tacos.++
Lizette Barcenas
Gidalti Chi, senior marketing major, Mary Njoroge, junior biology major, and Sara Villatoro, junior criminal justice major, hang around to eat tacos.

Every Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. in Lou’s place, the Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) offers free lunch for students, faculty and staff. 

The food is provided by local churches in the area to help feed everyone.  The menu is different every Wednesday, but on March 27 it consisted of tacos, rice and beans provided by City Post Church. 

Ricky Cotto is a BSM member and a pastor at City Post Church. He said he has been part of the free lunch on Wednesdays for three years. 

“This is not the first time we have been here, we volunteer three times a semester to give food,” Cotto said. “When we found out BSM was going to start running free food, I was like, ‘oh no, we need to manage our budget to support them and provide food for everyone.’” 

Morgun Mason, intern for BSM, sells T-shirts for $7 to help support BSM on campus during the event. (Lizette Barcenas)

Morgun Mason, intern for BSM, was also part of hosting these events. Mason said they enjoy serving the campus and being able to provide these meals.

“Students typically love free food, and it’s also a good way to get to know students and for them to know that this is a safe place for students to make friends and build a community,” Mason said. “It’s really all thanks to local churches around campus, they make this possible because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.” 

(Left to Right) Pastor Ricky Cotto, Nadia Moreno junior business major, volunteer Lauren Yates, volunteer Monica Castillo, volunteer Robert Cotto, and volunteer Any Castillo help out with food distribution. (Lizette Barcenas)

Senior and marketing major Gidalti Chi enjoys coming to free lunch on Wednesdays. 

“When I have time, I just grab food and I leave, but today I had extra time and I stayed to eat and hangout,” Chi said. “This is good for commuters because it’s during lunchtime and it’s helpful for students not to buy lunch. And plus, it’s free and its good food.” 

For more information about City Post Church visit their website online and for more information on BSM visit their Instagram. 
About the Contributor
Lizette Barcenas, Content Producer
Lizette Barcenas is a first-generation Hispanic student and criminal justice major at Texas Wesleyan University. She chose to be a content producer because she enjoys creating. She loves helping people, exploring new places, the outdoors and watching documentaries. Lizette looks forward to gaining more knowledge and experience life as a content producer for the Texas Wesleyan community.

