Urban+farmers+visit+Texas+Wesleyan+to+educate+students+on+nutrition+and+how+to+cook

Lizette Barcenas (Left to right) Steven Nunez, an urban farmer, gives nutrition advice to students as they observe and help in the assembling process.

On April 2, the food pantry hosted a cooking class in the Polytechnic United Methodist Church (PUMC) for students to attend and learn how to cook a meal.

The event displayed ingredients that students would typically find in the food pantry. T, the main course meal included potato tacos with a cabbage salad on the side. Urban farmers and part of the North Texas Healthy Communities, Steven Nunez and his wife Ursula Nunez, took part in this event.

“Me and my wife go out to many food pantries to do cooking classes to show students that yes, they are given produce and food, but how can they cook a meal with that,” Nunez said.

Nunez encourages students to learn more about cooking for a healthier lifestyle.

“We wanted to be able to show people a healthier way of cooking, our main purpose was to educate others to incorporate more vegetables in their diet that is also delicious,” Nunez said. “Also, to give more tips on nutrition, and we are going to come back one more time this semester, so stay tuned for that.”

Junior biology major Gabriela Urbina said she decided to attend and learn about healthier cooking.

“After learning about dairy, I didn’t even know that cheese was bad., I always put it on everything, but I now know what do and what not to do when it comes to making healthy meals,” Urbina said.

Alondra Martinez, junior biology major, said she wanted to check out what the cooking class was about.

“Me and my friends always come to the pantry, so I decided to stop by and see what was going on,” Martinez said. “I learned a new way to make mashed potatoes as tacos and it tastes pretty good.”