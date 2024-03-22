The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

March 22, 2024
March 21, 2024
Dining services provides accommodations to students fasting for Ramadan

March 21, 2024
Kehinde Hopkins
Ramadan is the holiest month of Islam. During the month, Muslims fast during daylight hours abstain from sin and give to charity to demonstrate their self-discipline and increase their closeness with God.

Students observing the holy month of Ramadan will be provided grab-’n-go meal options by dining services.  

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset as an exercise of faith, self-discipline and empathy for those less fortunate. However, periods for observing students to break their fast fall outside of the operating hours of the Dora Roberts Dining Hall and Gina’s Cafe. Carson Dinger, the assistant dean of students, has worked with campus dining services to provide the necessary accommodations.  

“The students paid for the meal plans; we want to make sure we’re providing equitable access,” Dinger said.  

Students will be able to pick up two meals each evening for both breakfast and dinner.  

“Each evening, students who are observing Ramadan will be able to go to Dora’s,” Dinger said. “Then they’ll be able to pick up a meal for dinner that evening to be able to eat once the sunset happens and breakfast for the next morning so that they can eat before the sun comes up.”   

This is the first time that Texas Wesleyan has provided accommodations for Muslim students to help with their fast. 

“We’re just kind of trying this out for this year to start with,” Dinger said. “We’ll look and see what feedback we get from students and work to provide to better accommodations in the future.” 

The lack of accommodations for students in the past made fasting more challenging for observing students, student athletes especially. Tunisian sophomore sports communication major and track athlete Skander Zrelli was one of them. 

“I used to do Ramadan [during track season] and I lost a lot of weight,” Zrelli said. “I don’t want to hurt my performance. I’m in season right now and the competitions are close, so I have to be ready.”   

Moroccan sophomore business administration major Walid Jarani is pleased that accommodations are being made this year.  

“Last year, they didn’t provide food,” Jarani said. “This year I’m glad they are taking care of the Muslim people here.” 

The month of Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar. Ramadan this year falls on March 10 to April 9. The end of Ramadan is marked by a holiday festival known as Eid-al-Fitr. The Student Diversity and Inclusion Council plans to hold an Eid-al-Fitr celebration on April 10. Check Ramspace for more updates.
About the Contributor
Kehinde Hopkins, Content Producer
Kehinde Hopkins is a freshman English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.

