Texas State Fair is back

The Texas State Fair is officially back from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22 and is open every day of the week.

Sunday through Thursday they are open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday they are open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. The state fair has been a Texas tradition since 1886, celebrating the Texan community in a family-friendly atmosphere. The fair offers park rides, livestock events, concerts, fair games and food. Yareishka Perez, senior criminal justice major, has been to the state fair.

“It was really packed with a lot of people. I would bring a lot of money because it is pricey,” she said. “If you have the patience for the long lines and being around crowds, I recommend going and also bring sunscreen.”

Carly Fullenwider, senior psychology major said she plans to go this year.

“I actually have never been to the fair at all, but I want to,” she said. “I want to go for the food, see the animals and to walk around with my friends.”

Debany Chavez, senior and political science major, has been to the fair before and said she is going this year again.

“My first experience wasn’t so great because I went with someone who didn’t want to do anything, but I really liked the atmosphere, the rides and the food,” she said. “I would recommend for people to get there early because lines get long.”

Chavez encourages students to go and have fun.

“If you go, just enjoy the fair and make sure you eat lots of food,” she said.

Students are interested in attending can visit the fair’s website online and purchase tickets.