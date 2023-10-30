12 Classes scheduled during the traditional break period

Serenada Sanchez Introduction to visual art students leave room 128 of the Armstrong-Mabee Business Center. The hallways during this passing period are empty and less crowded.

Due to the largest incoming freshman class, officials added 12 classes during the break period on Tuesday and Thursday.

Students in these classes cannot attend events traditionally held during the 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. break. Emma Nelson, a senior and an off-campus student, has been affected by the new class time.

“It kind of screws with my overall schedule, because I normally use free period to eat and then catch up on assignments. Just like the way that it’s scheduled you kind of feel rushed,” Nelson said.

Alistair Maeer is an associate professor of history and works as an advisor. “We worked very closely with advising. In fact, scheduling and advising work hand in hand,” Maeer said.

Maeer said the advising and scheduling teams wanted to ease the burn of losing break period and that the 12 classes are primarily occupied by incoming first-year students and international students.

“It is better to try and see what works and what doesn’t work than not to do anything,” Maeer said. With a growing campus there is added stress on scheduling class times.

Kelly Ward is an adjunct professor teaching Introduction to Visual Arts this semester, since she has not utilized the break period before, she has experienced no change. However, she drives from her shift at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to the TXWES campus to instruct.

“Really the only trouble I’ve had with it is that opening convocation was at the same time. So, I had to decide about canceling class,” Ward said.

Ward said she is thankful that her boss at the museum is flexible and that her class is around lunchtime, it allows her to work more on what inspires her, which is teaching art.