Fall places to visit for fun

Lizette Barcenas

Summer is over and fall is here, with activities that are opening again for the season in the DFW area, both free and some with a range of prices.

October is all about fall and Halloween and what better time than to go out off campus and celebrate the season? Whether you want to go with friends, family, or on a date, here are some places that anyone can go check out during this time and have fun.

When it comes to saving money, here are some free places students can visit.

The St. John the Apostle UMC Pumpkin Patch, 5450 Mansfield Road in Arlington, Texas

This is a pumpkin patch where every dollar goes to youth missions and charitable causes. The days and hours are Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Catrina Festival, Fort Worth located in Sundance Square

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with live music, costume contests and more. The date will be Oct. 28, 3-9 p.m.

The Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S Harwood St. in Dallas

Texas Pumpkin Patch is back at the Dallas Farmers Market. Many pumpkins will be at The Shed from many vendors as well as music and food. The days and hours are Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dia de Los Muertos Parade, N. Main St. in Fort Worth

The Dia de los Muertos Parade will have floats during the morning and after will have food, face painting, and more after in marine creek park. The date and hours are Oct. 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Some places do require entrance fees and sell tickets online for anyone looking to attend the following places and events.

The Fall festival at Mainstay Farm Park, 1004 W. Bethesda Road in Cleburne, Texas

This festival has a pumpkin barn, Ferris wheel, hayrides, maze, farm animals, live music, face painting, paintball and more. The days and hours are Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Pumpkin Nights, 4016 W Division St. in Arlington, Texas

There is a path that takes you through six pumpkin themed lands, have real life fire dancers, pumpkin carving, a variety of food options from vendors and fun kid friendly activities for kids as well. The following days and hours are Monday-Sunday, 6-10:30 p.m.

The Moxley Manor Haunted House, 510 Harwood Road in Bedford, Texas

The haunted house has three haunted houses in one location. This has been one of the top Texas haunted houses since 2010. The haunted house is based on true events, but it is not located in the actual manor house for safety reasons. It offers a scary experience for anyone who attends. The days and hours are Friday to Sunday, 8-11:30 p.m.

The Scream Park, I-35 ON FM 66 South in Waxahachie, Texas

The park has five haunted houses and more. There is also a cemetery walk through, a ghoul boulevard, live stage entertainment, games and Halloween fun. The days and hours are Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Halls Pumpkin Farm, 3420 Hall Johnson Road in Grapevine, Texas

The pumpkin farm has a corn maze, hayrides, food, playground, farm animals and more for family to enjoy. The dates and hours are Wednesday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m. | Friday, 3-9 p.m., Saturday – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 1-8 p.m.

The Autum at the Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road in Dallas

This is the 18th annual Autum at the Arboretum that offers a pumpkin garden, music and entertainment and more. The days and hours are Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Zombie Safari, 8975 FM in Forney, Texas

This is a paintball facility where you can shoot at zombie actors trying to run towards you on a bus. They also offer food, snacks, drinks, face painting, corn holes and more. The days and hours are Friday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

The Cutting-Edge Haunted House, 1701 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth

This haunted house has live actors, special effects, and offers an intense experience. This haunted house has a reputation for being one of the best haunted houses in the country and is one of Americas best and largest haunted houses. The days and hours open are Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

For more information regarding ticket prices, time slot booking, or more, click the following links:

St. John the Apostle UMC Pumpkin Patch, https://www.facebook.com/events/1050068095418444/1050068135418440/

Catrina Festival , https://www.fortworth.com/event/sundance-square-catrina-contest/34898/

Dallas Farmers Market, https://dallasfarmersmarket.org/

Dia de Los Muertos Parade, https://www.artesdelarosa.org/index.php/dia-de-los-muertos

Fall festival at Mainstay Farm Park , https://www.mainstayfarm.com/pumpkindays

Pumpkin Nights, https://pumpkinnights.com/

Moxley Manor Haunted House , https://moxleymanor.com/

Scream Park , https://screamspark.com/

Halls Pumpkin Farm , http://www.hallspumpkinfarm.net/

Autum at the Arboretum, https://www.dallasarboretum.org/autumn-at-the-arboretum/

Zombie Safari, https://www.zombiesafari.net/