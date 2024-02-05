The Wesleyan Writer’s Collective returns for Spring semester

Kehinde Hopkins The Wesleyan Writer’s Collective Engages in a meet and greet on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The Wesleyan Writer’s Collective held a meet and greet, its first event of the semester, on Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the new Engage Studio.

According to the organization’s constitution, the Wesleyan Writer’s Collective aims to “provide a space on Texas Wesleyan’s campus for students to develop writing and communication skills through student lead seminars, creative exercises and group projects.”

Started and previously led by Dr. Stacia Campbell, the Wesleyan Writer’s Collective has recently made the transition to a fully student-led organization. The current president of the group is senior English major Miranda Reese.

“As far as things that have changed, we’ve kind of taken it into a more creative bent than it was originally,” Reese said. “When it comes to creating meetings, we really want to steer into that more creative aspect and have fun with it a little bit more.”

The group has various plans for events they hope to host in the upcoming semester. Senior English major Cameron Pike serves as the vice president and contributes to the planning of events.

“We’ve talked about doing [a lot] of events, nothing is quite set in stone yet,” Pike said.

Above all, the Wesleyan Writer’s Collective hopes to foster an environment which best serves its members.

“We want to find out what the student body wants out of a Writer’s Collective,” Reese said.

The Writer’s Collective aims to be a unique space on campus for all writers, beginners and advanced alike.

“It gives [students] a way to experience new forms and genres of writing without the pressure of having to turn it in for a grade,” Pike said.

First-year undecided major Alfredo Hernandez is an aspiring Manga writer and attended his first meeting with the group.

“This might help because I might get other people’s opinions [and] feedback on my writing to see what aspects I need to improve on,” Hernandez said.

The organization’s next meeting will be held on Feb. 13 in PUMC 125. Contact Reese at [email protected] for more information.