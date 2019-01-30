The Texas Wesleyan chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, held its first meeting of 2019 on Tuesday.

According to the Psi Chi website, membership is open to all students majoring or minoring in psychology. Upon acceptance, the membership is conferred for life.

Chapter President Angel Wren and Vice President Laura Foster introduced two new officers for the spring semester. Sophomore Jaclyn Ramos is the new public relations officer and senior Giselle Torres is the new secretary.

According to Foster, Tuesday’s primary focus was to announce the upcoming agenda for the spring semester.

“This meeting was just to let everyone know what’s going on this semester. Usually we have guest speakers and it’s more fun,” Foster said.

The next Psi Chi meeting will be held Feb. 7, Wren said. The primary focus of the next meeting will be planning a bake sell that will be held on Feb. 14 at the Brown-Lupton Campus Center in the Carter Conference Center.

“We need volunteers for the bake sale,” Wren said. “We will have baked goods for sale and hopefully BBQ sandwiches. We’ll also be playing games.”

Wren also said it would be a café type atmosphere and will be welcome to all students at Wesleyan, not just psychology majors. Tentative hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Psi Chi member Alyssa Hutchinson addressed the meeting to discuss the possible forming of a new organization on campus.

“I and Hannah Lathen are trying to start a woman’s organization on campus,” Hutchinson said.

Part of the proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to a nonprofit organization. Previous beneficiaries include Ronald McDonald House and Paws Across Texas.

Meetings are held weekly in the Nenetta Burton Carter Center, room 115. Times and dates will be posted prior to the meeting.

Psi Chi President Angel Wren addresses students attending Tuesday’s meeting.
Photo By David Cason

 

