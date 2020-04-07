Getting Up and Getting It Done: Establishing a Morning Routine

There have been times in my nearly four years at Texas Wesleyan that I thought life couldn’t get any crazier. Until recently, those thoughts came around maybe once a year, at the most once per semester.

Recently, they’ve been coming every morning and evening.

Life can’t be much crazier for a college student; we are all on a shelter-in-place order, meaning online classes that weren’t online before, we are being laid off from jobs, we have parents or siblings home that typically wouldn’t be, and we’re unable to head out into the world to hang out with our peers.

To add on to it all, at times, Cabin Fever can seem like the least of our worries.

Fortunately, life often provides us with a silver lining, and for students at Texas Wesleyan, life has recently given us a lot of free time.

“But there’s nothing to do with all that free time!” someone might protest. That’s where you’d be wrong.

Starting today, we will be bringing you daily tips on things you can do from home that will improve your quality of life during our time at home. These daily tips will fall into one of four categories; organizing, learning, exercising, and making. All will be relevant to Texas Wesleyan Students, and all will be available here at therambler.org.

We’re all in this together, Rams, so let’s get to it.

For our first day, we will be looking at the Organizing category and exploring how a morning routine can improve your day from the get-go.

I don’t know about you guys, but I am NOT much of a morning person. I tend to set my alarm five minutes early just so I can hit the snooze button…twice. Six a.m. is a foreign language to me. I don’t like mornings.

Despite this, I have found that having a morning routine can help me to feel energized and ready to take on my to-do list for the day (which is a topic we will get to soon!) A morning routine doesn’t mean that you have to have the cheeriness of a Disney Princess, it simply means that you get certain things done every morning. Here are some ideas to build your own morning routine.

1. Make your bed

I know I probably sound a bit like your mom in saying this, so instead, I’ll sound like Admiral William McRaven, “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.” According to Bustle.com, studies have shown that making your bed each morning can improve your mood and make you more productive.

Making your bed first thing in the morning gives you the sense that you’ve accomplished something right off the bat. Even a small activity can start your day off right, so wake up, get out of bed, and make your day!

2. Exercise

This is another one that seems hard for the non-morning people in the world, but working out in the morning can have some serious benefits. For one, you are able to beat the Texas heat if you elect to go for a walk or jog in the morning. According to healthline.com, being active first thing in the morning can give you more energy throughout the day, as well.

If nothing else, challenge yourself to do a one-minute plank in the morning. Planking engages muscles all throughout your body and is one of the best exercises for your core. Holding that position for one minute every day can show significant results.

3. Drink some water

Drinking eight ounces of water in the morning can help rehydrate the body after a good night’s sleep. As the human body is primarily made of water, the more you consume, the better your body will function throughout the day. Drinking water throughout the day can also help your body fight against sickness, which is something we could all benefit from right now!

If you don’t like the taste of water, add a slice of lemon or a sprig of mint to your drink. Both add a light flavor without adding calories or sugar to your diet.

4. Get ready for the day

Get dressed, brush your teeth, take a shower, put on make-up, put shoes on, and act like you’re about to walk out the door. This will get you in the mindset of doing things and accomplishing your to-do list. It is easy to stay in pajamas all day if we know we are not planning to see anyone, but taking these steps in the morning can boost your mood, your energy, and it’s that little bit of self-care that can make you feel good throughout the day.

Added bonus: You can turn on video mode for your online class and not feel self-conscious 😉

5. Breakfast!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it’s the one most often skipped by busy people. Take some time out of your morning to eat a balanced breakfast – which means you can’t eat Eggos every day! Try some eggs, bacon, oatmeal, fruit, and milk to get your day started. You’ll get protein to keep your mind sharp and fiber to keep your insides working right.

Eating breakfast also helps you to stay full longer so that you won’t binge eat lunch and dinner, and you’ll avoid unhealthy snacking throughout the day.

These are just a few ideas that work for many people. I encourage you to take some time to find what works best for you and to stick with it. The point of a routine is that it begins to feel like second nature after a short while, and picking some healthy habits to start your day off with can be the push your day needs to go in the right direction.

Got any morning tips you’d like to share? Let us know down below in the comment! We would love to see what our Ramily does to make their morning successful.

Coming up tomorrow: Want to learn a new language? We’ve got you covered.