Listen Up: The Best Podcasts to Listen To

In the last few years, I have noticed one form of entertainment has boomed almost more than anything else, and it’s not really talked about as often as Netflix or Instagram; podcasts. Recently, I’ve noticed that most people aren’t likely to just start a conversation about what podcasts they enjoy, but if you ask someone their favorite podcast, they are likely to have one.

Today, we’re gonna talk about these little sound bites and what the best ones are to listen to in your free time – which we all have a little more of than usual right now! What’s cool about today’s post is that I took recommendations from our fans on The Rambler’s Facebook page, so give us a shout-out if you see your submission below!

Without further ado, let’s get to looking at the best podcasts to listen to right now.

Office Ladies

This one is a bit of a given. If you’re a fan of one of the most-loved sitcoms of all time, this is a perfect podcast for you! Starring Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela,) this series takes an in-depth look in some of the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into producing each episode.

I like how these two break down scenes and give us a taste of what all went into creating a short clip for an episode. Often when we watch TV, it is easy to think it didn’t take a lot of effort, especially in comparison to a big budget feature film.

Let’s talk about Myths, Baby!

(Heads up: several of the episodes are marked Explicit, so if that’s not for you, use caution.)

This one was recommended on Facebook by the wonderful Shaydi Clary. This podcast looks at Greek and Roman myths and explains them to those that might otherwise not know about them or understand them. Mythology is weird, so you’re in for a wild ride in this podcast!

This one might also be helpful to get into if you’re taking mythology as a class.

Curiosity Daily

This is one that I find myself listening to from time to time. They typically cover three or so topics per episode and explain them all very quickly with interesting commentary. What causes peanut allergies? How do astronauts grow lettuce? How do you clean your phone?

These episodes come out daily and are only about ten minutes long each, so they are easy to listen to while getting ready in the morning. (Perhaps while doing your morning routine we talked about on day one?)

Dateable

(Heads up: several of the episodes are marked Explicit, so if that’s not for you, use caution.)

This one was recommended by the fantabulous Tina Huynh on Facebook. She said the following about this podcast: “Great tips and relatable content for modern dating. Some of the podcasts touches on psychological aspects of dating and life in general and truly helpful!”

99% Invisible

My boss loves podcasts, so I had to ask him his favorite one when writing this. He and I both work in communications for our church, so it seemed natural that this podcast is about marketing and design and a lot of the behind-the-scenes that goes into making ads or graphics. If you’re interested in any of that kind of material, this might be a great podcast for you.

How did this get Made?

(Heads up: several of the episodes are marked Explicit, so if that’s not for you, use caution.)

I love terrible movies. Like, a lot. I also love behind-the-scenes tidbits about movies. Can you tell I want to get into film in the future? Anyways, this podcast examines some of the worst movies that have ever existed and breaks down why they’re bad, how they could get better, and any behind-the-scenes trivia. It’s also pretty comical, especially some of the early episodes when they were still amazed by how bad some of the movies could be, haha!

My Favorite Murder

(Heads up: several of the episodes are marked Explicit, so if that’s not for you, use caution.)

This is a great one for those interested in true crime, and was recommended on Facebook by Samantha Bastien, though I have heard this one recommended for years, so it has to be up here! Two true crime fans host this series and takes interviews from other true crime fans around the community to talk about local and national murders that are incredibly fascinating.

Houston, We Have a Podcast

This podcast is produced by NASA so you know it’s gotta be good. It was recommended on Facebook by Suzanne Foxworth, who said the podcast has “Great scientist speakers and keep up to date on missions.”

If yesterday’s UCD keynote speech intrigued you, this might be a great podcast to check out! These podcasts are pretty long, but they don’t come out daily, so you can take them in chunks if you want.

Did we miss your favorite podcast? Let us know down below which series we should give a listen to! And be sure to come back next week as we tackle online study hacks, fitness, self care, and a whole lot more!