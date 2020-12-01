Student Gilbertson graduates to Ms. Gilbertson



While Frannie Gilbertson works toward becoming a teacher, she is also a writer. Earlier this year, Gilbertson published an Adult Fiction piece to Adelaide Literary Magazine titled “Black Love.”

Photo courtesy of Franceanne Gilbertson

Becoming a secondary education English teacher has always been Franceanne Gilbertson’s calling, and she came to Texas Wesleyan University to achieve exactly that.



Gilbertson, mostly known as “Frannie,” grew up right down the street

from Wesleyan. During her senior year of high school, she heard amazing

things about the education department and her choice was clear.

“It was the first and last college I toured. It was kind of like a love at first

sight thing,” she said.



Growing up she had friends that struggled with mental health issues

and the negative impact of high school, so she set her mind on becoming an attentive teacher that makes a difference.



“I’ve seen firsthand how teachers affect students and their whole view on

school, their mental health and their whole attitude on life. That’s how I

knew I wanted to make my difference in the world. I figured if I can save one

kid’s life by having them for 45 minutes in the day, then my job will have

been worth it,” she said.



One step closer to inspiring young adults to higher education just like her

high school English teacher did for her, Gilbertson has currently landed a

student-teacher position at Polytechnic High School.



“I want the kids that are overlooked, that people kind of forget about, that

are even sometimes forgotten about by the district. That’s one of the reasons

why I chose Poly because it’s one of those schools that people kind of think

when they first hear it, ‘Oh why do you want to teach there? Don’t all those

kids kind of have behavioral problems?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah kinda, but

not all of them, it’s like a small, small number.’



“But either way, they just need people to care about them. And so, that’s

why I want to be a teacher, and that’s why I picked Poly.”



Loving her experience at Poly and her kids in her class, Gilbertson hopes

to continue her future at Polytechnic High School once she has received her

teaching license.

Story by Jacinda Chan