Christian Garcia Wommack, associate director of alumni events, strives to keep alumni active with Texas Wesleyan

Christian Garcia Wommack, Associate Director of Alumni Events and Communications. Photo by student worker, Azeez Akande.

New Alumni Director plans to improve alumni relations.

Christian Garcia Wommack, associate director of alumni events and communications, works to increase alumni engagement through various events and programs through the Alumni Advancement Office.

She does this by using social media work, digital and print communications and event planning.

Her focus is on engagement through events, and now virtual events and being more creative due to the current pandemic.

“At Texas Wesleyan University, the impact of community can be found campus wide and is evidenced through the stories shared by our students and alumni. Christian has played an integral role in developing a dynamic alumni relations program that enhances that sense of community through showcasing these stories, keeping fellow Rams in the loop about exciting updates, and helping alumni understand how they can get involved,” said Adrian Bumgarner, director of annual giving.

Wommack coordinated an alumni advice panel for graduates consisting of five alumni panelists to plan and aid the alumni-student relationship. The graduates were able to ask questions and receive tips for when they are fresh out of college.

“Christian does amazing work for the Alumni. All the alumni events are so exciting and seem like a lot of fun, it makes me excited to be an Alum one day,” said Madison Whitney, Wommack’s Student Worker.

“Her ‘can do’ mindset and creativity helped the program navigate the transition to virtual events this past year, providing alumni with engaging ways to remain connected with the University, each other and our students,” said Bumgarner.

Wommack is a Texas Wesleyan Class of 2012 graduate. She enjoys telling alumni Wesleyan stories and her own story as well.

She has learned that not all have traditional college experience. For example, transfer students, and she knows they need to work to fulfill those student’s needs as well.

Being a student at Texas Wesleyan is what you make of it. She learned this by joining the Cheerleading squad and Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

“I highly suggest you to be involved as much as you can,” said Wommack.

"Being a student at Texas Wesleyan is what you make of it" and she truly believes that involvement is key.

She has a marketing degree and worked as a tourism director.

Wommack then moved on to receive her MBA from Boise State University.

Originally, she planned on attending the University of Oklahoma but decided upon Texas Wesleyan as it is closer to her home and because she is Methodist. It fulfilled that need as she holds her denomination so close.

Being back at Texas Wesleyan has allowed her the opportunity to build relationships with students. Part of her job is Alumni engagement.

This is measured by alumni giving percentage. Giving back to their school and caring about the institution is important. The alumni office can support our students better by what is given, and they want to hear about student experiences.

The campus wouldn’t be what it is today without alumni gifts, and a lot of the Martin Center was made possible because of them.

There is an Alumni Association Board of Directors consisting of members from various class years and one of their initiatives is the Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship. The amount varies by year.

The process consists of an interview process for those who apply and has a Texas Wesleyan Alumni relative. The other requirements can be found https://txwes.edu/alumni/current-students/alumni-scholarships/.

She believes the Smaller Smarter and individual attention attracts students to Texas Wesleyan. “I would not have made it through college otherwise,” said Wommack. Both professors and staff prepared her for graduate school.

Experiences with friends and organizations on campus helped keep her here.

“Texas Wesleyan has a very special place in my heart, and I think it made me into the person I am today,” said Wommack.