Meet TxWes Student Government Association Leadership

Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association (SGA) continues to work hard to make the Spring 2021 semester a success.

Despite all the hardships that the semester has brought, returning in the midst of COVID-19, and hitting the ground running with the snowstorm last week, SGA executive members have rallied together to make this semester great.

SGA President Lexi Barlow

SGA President Lexi Barlow has had a long journey with SGA, starting with becoming a member in February of her freshman year and running for secretary in late April that same year.

“SGA has definitely looked really different this year, just with COVID and everything going on. It’s funny, I didn’t realize how much more important it is to have a physical presence, you know, for the organization,” Barlow said.

Barlow mentioned that this was the year to focus instead on establishing an online presence to help connect with students who aren’t able to attend campus throughout the year because they are studying remotely.

SGA Vice President Christine Davis

SGA Vice President Christine Davis is close friends with Barlow and said that they work extremely well together, both very ambitious with a lot on their plates. Davis notes that students and SGA members can all agree this semester had been difficult.

“We don’t like it. Virtual is hard, like, there’s no events on campus, morale is down, you know. It’s no lie, these things are going on right now. As a group we’ve come together and kind of talk about those things. We know students are frustrated. So, we want to continue to do our best to radiate positivity and encourage our students,” Davis said.

SGA Secretary Brooklyn Rowe

SGA Secretary Brooklyn Rowe said she also found it difficult to not have in person SGA meetings because of COVID-19 but is happy to take on an executive position as a freshman.

“I feel like my biggest contribution to SGA is not just my voice but being able to actually relate to people because while I’m not a freshman rep. nor a science rep. I, as a science student, and as a freshman, I feel like them seeing me being an executive is what tells them that they can do it too,” Rowe said.

An SGA Adviser

Dr. Cary Adkinson is currently one of SGA’s advisers and has been for about four or five years. He commends the members, executive and non-executive for adapting so quickly to the changes where they were required to go completely virtual.

“[SGA] forces them to really learn how to find balance between all of their obligations, which is something that from a professor perspective, that is a major struggle of students is trying to find ways to balance all the competing obligations that they have,” Adkinson said.

SGA continues to work hard to connect with Texas Wesleyan students.