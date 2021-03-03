Here are 5 top shows to watch for self-care

We are all experiencing some difficult times; last week, many essential utilities were almost non-existent. However, we can motivate ourselves to move back into self-care and enjoy the little things in life. If you love binge-watching shows on TV or digital platforms, enjoy these five acclaimed ones: The Crown, Queer Eye, Friends, Game of Thrones and Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.

1)The Crown: If you want to know what “happened” behind closed doors during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign while enjoying the show’s fascinating custom design, enjoy The Crown, a drama series capturing the life story of Queen Elizabeth II and her family’s secrets. The series also unravels political unrest and culminates with Princess Diana and Prince’s Charles turmoiled marriage. In conclusion, every sacrifice is made for the throne. The show is aired on Netflix, and it contains four fascinating seasons.

2) Queer Eye has been on air since 2018, and it continues to be an acclaimed show for the five amazing advising men who visit people who need a makeover in their lives. As of now, the show has five seasons to offer. Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown are fantastic and dynamic men who will surely uplift your day. If you love watching reality shows that inspire you and comment on different walks of life, you will surely enjoy this show.

3) Friends: Ever since I was a girl, Friends has always been remembered for its iconic group of best friends who live in New York City, only to find out they need each other to survive. Their first episode aired in 1994, and although their show ended in 2004, fans are always excited to talk about the characters. Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross lend each other a hand through convoluted and happy times. Interestingly, they all have different personalities that make each unique and loved by fans; if you love to revive good, hilarious moments, re-watch Friends and enjoy your time off with these iconic characters.

4) Game of Thrones is a thrilling, medieval fantasy drama composed of 8 seasons. The show is mainly about powerful royal families wanting to gain control of Westeros’s seven kingdoms by ultimately sitting on the Iron of Throne. Throughout the seasons, the fight for power is evident. If you love the book series written by George R.R. Martin or a fan of supernatural medieval creatures and stories, you will enjoy this thrilling show. Some people even recommend it for its suspense and character-driven content.

5) The Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is a chilling documentary that recently premiered on Netflix on January 13. If you are intrigued by serial killer documentaries and want a scare, give this Netflix version of Richard Ramirez a try. He is one of the most notorious serial killers in Los Angeles who committed horrific crimes in the 1980s. He is notorious for his teeth and sadistic practices. In the documentary, you will “meet” the “Night Stalker” victims and influential detectives Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno.