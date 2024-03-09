Texas Wesleyan hosts 6th Annual Wesleyan 5K

Carla Salazar The sponsors of the Wesleyan 5K were Mortiz Dealership, PNC Bank and Goodwill Industries.

On Mar. 2, Texas Wesleyan hosted the Sixth Annual Wesleyan 5K to help raise funds toward student scholarships.

Director of Alumni Relations Jeri Simons Chipman, class of 1997, said planning the 5K was a very involved process, including having to get multiple permits with the City of Fort Worth, reserving parts of the city for the 5K, and having 16 police officers and 50 volunteers.

“It’s a huge undertaking,” Chipman said.

Chipman said she hopes the 5K helped raise the visibility of Texas Wesleyan, showing how the campus is present and involved with the community.

“We really want to be out in the community, and it gets people back to campus being able to see all the great things that are happening.”

People could participate in either the Wesleyan 5K, Wesleyan 5K Untimed, or the Willie Walk.

People were also able to visit the Funkytown Mindful Market and other festivities such as a fun zone including face painting, bounce houses and games, DJ, photo opportunities and free beer to participants 21 or older.

Alumna Natasha Guillen, class of 2012, won first place female overall. She didn’t beat her personal record of under 25 minutes, but still had fun.

Following her win, she called her husband and went straight to her brick in front of the West Library where she paid tribute to her late father, Eddie Guillen, who was a marathoner.

“I started running in his honor and to try to mend my hurt,” Guillen said. “Running has helped me so much.”

13-year-old Dawson Coleman won first place male overall. Coleman has a personal best of 19.54, and although he didn’t beat it, he was still satisfied with his win. He found out about the 5K through his father, who was a police officer working the 5K.

“I am proud of myself,” Coleman said. “I did not prepare for this 5K at all, despite running the Cowtown Marathon last week.”

Alumna of class of 1966 Lisa Grace Brown McCoy did the Willie Walk in support of Texas Wesleyan. She said she had relatives running the 5K and keeps connected about what’s happening on campus through her friend, Martha Earngey, who is the senior director of development.

She typically walks one mile a day but said it wasn’t a part of preparing for the walk.

“I didn’t really prepare, I’m just here to do,” McCoy said. “It’s not my first race, we’re all here to support [Texas Wesleyan].”

Associate professors of history Dr. Alistair Maeer and Dr. Christopher Ohan both ran the 5K as a part of an inside joke but to also support Texas Wesleyan. They shared how there was a hill on Rosedale that was the least fun.

“Going down is fun but going up is preparation for time in hell,” Ohan said.

Although not preparing for the 5K prior to the event, Ohan dedicated his run in support of Palestine, wearing a shirt with the Palestinian flag.

The Alumni Association will be hosting an Alumni Weekend with a dinner and casino night on Apr. 19 and 20. For more information, contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 817-531-6548 or [email protected].