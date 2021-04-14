5 Ways to prepare for finals

1. Location is everything

When getting ready for finals everyone always thinks that they can just study anywhere, and they will be fine, as long as they have all the materials. Although this may be the case for some, it is easier for most people to have a set location to work and study that will allow them to stay focused and calm. You will need to find a place, probably away from home, especially your room, that will allow you to rid yourself of distractions and focus on the course materials from the semester.

2. Get organized

Whichever way you choose to organize yourself, whether that be sticky notes, a planner or a bulletin board, find a way to work out your study schedule for the weeks leading up to your finals. It will allow you to be prepared for anything that may pop up or even the things that you didn’t plan for. This tip may take the longest time to accomplish next to the actual studying, although it will be the one that will have the most payoff in the end.

3. Give yourself a break

While studying, don’t forget to give yourself some time to just sit back and breathe. While using your planner, maybe schedule in a 10-to-15-minute break every hour and a half that you are studying just to give your brain some time to relax. It gives you something to look forward to as well as helps to make sure you are not overworking and forgetting everything you just learned.

4. It’s not about what you know. It’s about who you know

This tip may be a little harder since most of our classes went hybrid or even completely virtual this semester, but it can still be useful. Studying alone is a great option but studying with a friend, even better. Find someone who knows the material like you who is ready for the study sessions and is willing to incorporate their knowledge. This can help pass the time as well as fill in some of the gaps that you didn’t quite understand throughout the semester.

5. When all else fails notecards have your back

We have all been there feeling like we have studied everything, and we just can’t retain the information. If this is you, it may be time to try the notecard trick. You get a set of notecards and write down all the information you need and just quiz yourself over and over until you get it down. If you can’t access physical notecards Quizlet allows you to make notecards on their website, as well, and they even offer you help with randomizing them to improve your knowledge of the content. Just be patient and everything will soon start to become a little clearer.