5 Ways to prepare for finals

by LaTerra Wair
    1. Location is everything 

    When getting ready for finals everyone always thinks that they can just study anywhere, and they will be fine, as long as they have all the materials. Although this may be the case for some, it is easier for most people to have a set location to work and study that will allow them to stay focused and calm. You will need to find a place, probably away from home, especially your room, that will allow you to rid yourself of distractions and focus on the course materials from the semester.  

    2. Get organized 

    Whichever way you choose to organize yourself, whether that be sticky notes, a planner or a bulletin board, find a way to work out your study schedule for the weeks leading up to your finals. It will allow you to be prepared for anything that may pop up or even the things that you didn’t plan for. This tip may take the longest time to accomplish next to the actual studying, although it will be the one that will have the most payoff in the end.  

    3. Give yourself a break 

    While studying, don’t forget to give yourself some time to just sit back and breathe. While using your planner, maybe schedule in a 10-to-15-minute break every hour and a half that you are studying just to give your brain some time to relax. It gives you something to look forward to as well as helps to make sure you are not overworking and forgetting everything you just learned.  

    4. It’s not about what you know. It’s about who you know 

    This tip may be a little harder since most of our classes went hybrid or even completely virtual this semester, but it can still be useful. Studying alone is a great option but studying with a friend, even better. Find someone who knows the material like you who is ready for the study sessions and is willing to incorporate their knowledge. This can help pass the time as well as fill in some of the gaps that you didn’t quite understand throughout the semester.  

    5. When all else fails notecards have your back  

    We have all been there feeling like we have studied everything, and we just can’t retain the information. If this is you, it may be time to try the notecard trick. You get a set of notecards and write down all the information you need and just quiz yourself over and over until you get it down. If you can’t access physical notecards Quizlet allows you to make notecards on their website, as well, and they even offer you help with randomizing them to improve your knowledge of the content. Just be patient and everything will soon start to become a little clearer. 

    LaTerraWair is a sophomore at Texas Wesleyan striving to obtain her degree in mass communication. After taking several mass communication classes her freshman year, Wair decided to join the Rambler Media Group and is now starting her new role as Rambler TV Director. One of her passions is expressing her visions of life through video and audio clips, so Rambler TV is a great fit. She aspires to be an internet personality or a film director. On most days Wair is not working, she can be found editing or in a sound booth recording for her Off the Record podcast. In her free time she puts her camera away for quality time laughing with close friends and finding ways to experience new sites on road trips. She also enjoys watching TV shows such as “Futurama” and her favorite movie, “Interstellar.” As a first-time director this semester, Wair hopes to take Rambler TV in a positive direction and provide content that the Wesleyan campus, as well as others, will enjoy watching and will want to be involved in. She hopes her Youtube videos are an inspiration to others. She strives to help the younger generation navigate the woes of life and describes herself as an “influencer of life.” She is very ambitious and doesn’t let obstacles get her down. One of the things LaTerra uses to push through all the adversary of her field is the Matthew McConaughey quote: “Life is not fair; it never was, it isn’t now, and it won’t ever be. Do not fall into the trap. The entitlement trap, of feeling like you’re a victim. You are not.” Find her on: Twitter-@LaTerra_ Instagram-@Laterra.W Youtube-@LaTerra

