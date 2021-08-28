Stampede Week brings the community to campus

Other organizations advocated for their tents at the Community Fair.

Stampede Week is a set of events all scheduled throughout the first week of school, including the Community Fair which was held on Tuesday during free period.

Victoria Nord, coordinator for Student Activities, said she worked with the Stampede Week Committee to come up with events that were meant to celebrate the start of school and let students know what’s available outside of campus.

“A lot of the businesses and organizations here were just excited and hungry to get on campus, a lot of them are looking for volunteers, so this is a great place for them to come and find students who are passionate about serving other students and community members,” said Nord.

Kendal Clark, a senior mass communication major, said she found out about Connect College Ministries a year ago and has been involved ever since.

“We have this amazing opportunity to have a booth and just tell the community, as well as students, about who we are and what our missions are,” said Clark.

Clark said she has made friends with students from all different colleges in the DFW area, as Connect College Ministries makes efforts to ‘connect’ students across the metroplex through friendship and spirituality.

Another organization, Enso Apothecary, now neighbors the Girls and Boys Club and has partnered with Texas Wesleyan’s Kinesiology program. Owner and founder of the organization, Tamara Johnson said they were at the community fair to let students know about their business which is right next to campus.

“We are a holistic self-care boutique, offering vegan skincare that is formulated and handmade by me,” said Johnson. “But we also offer yoga and meditation that is very inclusive, fun.”

Johnson said that her organization was happy to participate in the Community Fair and make nice connections with students now that we are all back on campus.

Video by Tatiyana Giddings

Kendal Clark posed with other members of Connect College Ministries.

Melt Ice Cream made a short appearance at the event.