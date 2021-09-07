Students wait in long lines in the mornings at the coffee shop on campus

Students wait in line to order Starbucks drinks.

The Coffee Shop, which also serves Starbucks beverages, in the Martin Center is a hot spot in the mornings for Wesleyan student’s coffee needs. The line to get a Starbucks drink from 9a.m. to 11 A.M. can reach the elevators and turn down the corridor.

Students try to get through the line in time for class, like first-time Coffee Shop customer, freshman Caleb Calderon, who only waited 5 minutes. “If it’s too long, I just don’t wait. It was really short this morning so that’s why I went in,” said Calderon.

Others do their best to get through the line before class. “I gave myself 10 minutes the other day and I was still late for class because I had to wait for my drink. I mean, they are going as fast as they can,” said Bailey O’Donnell, sophomore and president of Connect College Ministries.

Another first-time Coffee Shop customer, sophomore Ethan Kappler, said his ten-minute wait was worth it for his cold caffeinated drink.

The Coffee Shop serves coffee, frozen beverages and teas, along with foods like pastries, sandwiches, and fruit cups.