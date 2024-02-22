Students celebrate the Mardi Gras Ball

Lizette Barcenas Mardi Gras is celebrated with king cake to honor the three kings, a Roman Catholic tradition.

Texas Wesleyan’s Programming and Activities Committee hosted a Mardi Gras ball in Lou’s Place for students to attend on Feb. 13.

This event displayed a Mardi Gras decorative table of masks, king cake, music, karaoke, snacks and drinks for students to enjoy.

“I was looking to get more involved in these events and Mardi Gras. I know that involves partying, bright colors, masks, stuff like that and I wanted to come and have fun,” junior theatre major Alex Bennet said. “I have been to other events. I definitely recommend students to come to these fun events. There is a wide variety of activities.”

Sophomore criminal justice major Jolie Reyes is a member of PAC and said she hopes students come to more of these events.

“I try to involve myself in the school events because I like to meet other people in these school activities,” Reyes said. “I hope other people enjoy themselves here at the ball and maybe join PAC.”

Junior business major Britney Martinez said she was interested in learning more about Mardi Gras after learning there are similarities with her Mexican culture.

“I wanted to mingle with other students, and I was curious about what Mardi Gras stands for. I know about the festivals and I kind of share similar characteristics with the tradition of the king cake because I am Mexican, and we also have a king cake called a Rosca with babies inside too,” Martinez said. “Last year we had a lot of people come and we had a good time dancing.”

For more information regarding future events for this program, visit RamSpace.