Students are delighted by the Trap and Paint event hosted by the Texas Wesleyan Black Student Association

Alexis Bernal BSA hosts trap and paint event at Lou’s place.

On Feb. 8, the Black Student Association hosted Trap and Paint at Lou’s Place for students to come and tap into their creative sides and enjoy the music being played while they hang out with friends and peers.

Students started to arrive at 6 p.m., where they were welcomed with drinks, snacks, music and painting. Tables were set up with brushes and canvases, ready for students to paint.

Sophomore accounting major Cedric Malone attended the event. He said he was excited for the Trap and Paint event due to the chance to be able to paint.

“I love painting. I used to be in art in high school,” Malone said. “I was tapping back into my artist culture.”

Malone was not the only one excited about the event. Sophomore Madison McKenzie is double majoring in theater and sports communication at Texas Wesleyan and was looking forward to this the event and the opportunity to have some fun with her friends.

“I just really wanted to de-stress because this week has been very stressful for me and it seems really fun to be painting,” McKenzie said.

Along with the Trap and Paint, BSA planned a series of events for Black History Month.

Political actions chairman for BSA Orlanna Gooden, also known as “O”, is a junior and is double majoring in computer science and psychology. She said they are looking for more student engagement for BSA-hosted events.

“We hope to start to get more activity with BSA,” Gooden said. “We have a lot of like activities that we think would be fun, but if nobody shows up, what’s the point of doing it.”

For more about future events hosted but the BSA please visit txwes.campuslabs.com