The Rams dugout celebrates in game 2 as two runners come home to score.
Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team
February 22, 2024
A student writes her wish before hanging in on the Wishing Well.
Students celebrate Lunar New Year
February 22, 2024
Wesleyan students attend the Dr. Phil show that is now filming in Texas.
Wesleyan students invited to Dr. Phil show taping
February 21, 2024
BSA hosts trap and paint event at Lou’s place.
Students are delighted by the Trap and Paint event hosted by the Texas Wesleyan Black Student Association
February 21, 2024
Some student discounts are only redeemable online and not in person.
College students receive discounts for food, clothing, and entertainment
February 21, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
New Wesleyan field sits behind Theatre Wesleyan and the Nenetta Burton Carter buildings.
Stadium Updates: Turf is down at the Karen Cramer Stadium
February 19, 2024
Students watch the big game in the Martin University Center game room.
Student affairs hosts big game watch party
February 19, 2024
February 14, 2024
Acapella group rehearses “Nobody like U”.
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
The performance by Mooney is a one-man production of Romeo & Juliet performed in Martin Hall.
Theatre Wesleyan presents Tim Mooney’s “Breakneck Romeo & Juliet”
January 23, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
February 14, 2024
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

Students are delighted by the Trap and Paint event hosted by the Texas Wesleyan Black Student Association

February 21, 2024
Alexis Bernal
BSA hosts trap and paint event at Lou’s place.

On Feb. 8, the Black Student Association hosted Trap and Paint at Lou’s Place for students to come and tap into their creative sides and enjoy the music being played while they hang out with friends and peers. 

Students started to arrive at 6 p.m., where they were welcomed with drinks, snacks, music and painting. Tables were set up with brushes and canvases, ready for students to paint.  

Sophomore accounting major Cedric Malone attended the event. He said he was excited for the Trap and Paint event due to the chance to be able to paint. 

I love painting. I used to be in art in high school,” Malone said. “I was tapping back into my artist culture.” 

Malone was not the only one excited about the event. Sophomore Madison McKenzie is double majoring in theater and sports communication at Texas Wesleyan and was looking forward to this the event and the opportunity to have some fun with her friends. 

“I just really wanted to de-stress because this week has been very stressful for me and it seems really fun to be painting,” McKenzie said. 

Along with the Trap and Paint, BSA planned a series of events for Black History Month. 

Political actions chairman for BSA Orlanna Gooden, also known as “O”, is a junior and is double majoring in computer science and psychology. She said they are looking for more student engagement for BSA-hosted events. 

“We hope to start to get more activity with BSA,” Gooden said. “We have a lot of like activities that we think would be fun, but if nobody shows up, what’s the point of doing it.” 

For more about future events hosted but the BSA please visit txwes.campuslabs.com 

 
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a junior here at Texas Wesleyan and she is on the cheerleading team. Alexis was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She fell in love with sports reporting last year where she worked for her previous school newspaper and radio station covering men's basketball, football, and volleyball. She is excited to connect with her community and broaden her reporting by covering the exciting stories on campus here at Texas Wesleyan.

