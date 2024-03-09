Accounting Society showcases alumni professional

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The sponsors of the Wesleyan 5K were Mortiz Dealership, PNC Bank and Goodwill Industries.
Texas Wesleyan hosts 6th Annual Wesleyan 5K
March 9, 2024
More students are relying on Canvas and online notes to study for midterms rather than other resources provided by the university.
Students utilize Canvas notes over school tutoring
March 8, 2024
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
March 8, 2024
Students create art together as they talk about their stress.
Students destress with art at Spiritual Life event
March 8, 2024
Students browse the room as they search for potential employers at the career fair.
Career Fair brings students and employers together
March 7, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Mee Family join Micale Mee, a senior on the men’s team, in support, along with Head Coach Brennen Shingleton before the start of the game.
Basketball teams celebrate seniors at last home game
February 28, 2024
The Rams dugout celebrates in game 2 as two runners come home to score.
Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team
February 22, 2024
New Wesleyan field sits behind Theatre Wesleyan and the Nenetta Burton Carter buildings.
Stadium Updates: Turf is down at the Karen Cramer Stadium
February 19, 2024
Students watch the big game in the Martin University Center game room.
Student affairs hosts big game watch party
February 19, 2024
Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season
Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season
February 14, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Acapella group rehearses “Nobody like U”.
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
The performance by Mooney is a one-man production of Romeo & Juliet performed in Martin Hall.
Theatre Wesleyan presents Tim Mooney’s “Breakneck Romeo & Juliet”
January 23, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
Valentines Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!
September 1, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

Accounting Society showcases alumni professional

Thomas Parsons, Content ProducerMarch 5, 2024
+Jared+Archer%2C+senior+advisor+for+Whitely+Penn%2C+and+school+alum+shares+his+story+on+how+he+got+his+job+and+the+job+opportunities+he+discovered+throughout+his+career.+
Thomas Parsons
Jared Archer, senior advisor for Whitely Penn, and school alum shares his story on how he got his job and the job opportunities he discovered throughout his career.

The Wesleyan accounting society brought in alumni Jared Archer to speak to the accounting majors on Feb. 27.  

Archer, senior advisor for Whitely Penn, returned to Wesleyan to discuss fund management. Alondra Chavez, president of the accounting society said fund management is an intriguing topic in the world of accounting.  

“I feel like that’s something that really interests accounting majors and students in general,” Chavez said.  

With those in attendance, some students were eager to listen to Archer. Students like Ashton Costillo, a sophomore and accounting major, believe Archer’s presentation will help him further his major. 

“If nothing else, just to stroke the passion,” Costillo said. “Just to hear what opportunities [we have] in our future.” 

Archer said his presentation will help renew the accounting students’ dedication to getting their CPA license and that they should never stop pursuing what they want to do. 

“Pick something that’s gonna challenge you,” Archer said. “Just don’t be afraid to work hard.” 
About the Contributor
Thomas Parsons, Content Producer
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.

