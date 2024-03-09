Accounting Society showcases alumni professional

Thomas Parsons Jared Archer, senior advisor for Whitely Penn, and school alum shares his story on how he got his job and the job opportunities he discovered throughout his career.

The Wesleyan accounting society brought in alumni Jared Archer to speak to the accounting majors on Feb. 27.

Archer, senior advisor for Whitely Penn, returned to Wesleyan to discuss fund management. Alondra Chavez, president of the accounting society said fund management is an intriguing topic in the world of accounting.

“I feel like that’s something that really interests accounting majors and students in general,” Chavez said.

With those in attendance, some students were eager to listen to Archer. Students like Ashton Costillo, a sophomore and accounting major, believe Archer’s presentation will help him further his major.

“If nothing else, just to stroke the passion,” Costillo said. “Just to hear what opportunities [we have] in our future.”

Archer said his presentation will help renew the accounting students’ dedication to getting their CPA license and that they should never stop pursuing what they want to do.

“Pick something that’s gonna challenge you,” Archer said. “Just don’t be afraid to work hard.”