West Village apartments experience water outage

Kehinde Hopkins Water in West Village is expected to be out for several hours.

On Wednesday, April 3 at 5:12 p.m., campus residents were alerted of a temporary water outage caused by city maintenance.

“The water outage is a scheduled outage due to a valve replacement the city of Fort Worth is making near campus,” said Director of Housing and Residence Life Carson Dinger.

West Village is the only residence hall affected by the outage.

“[The water outage] should only last a couple of hours until the replacement is completed,” Dinger said.

According to a statement by Residence Life Coordinator Grady Rogers, the maintenance began at around 4 p.m.

Senior political science major and West Village resident Alfonso Salais questioned the timeliness of the alert.

“It would’ve been nice to know a little more in advance but I understand that they may have not known or that it could have come as a suprise to them as well,” Salais said.