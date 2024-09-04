President Messer emboldens students, faculty during convocation speech

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rams men and women table tennis teams place first in the 2024 College Table Tennis Championships. (Photo courtesy Dennis Yanga)
Rams table tennis ‘family’ wins national championship
April 30, 2024
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
April 29, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
The students came together in the closing song and sang “Somewhere Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Music department presents ‘Scene D’amore’
April 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
August 26, 2024
February 14, 2024
November 13, 2023
September 24, 2023
September 8, 2023
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
May 5, 2020
November 18, 2022
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
President Messer emboldens students, faculty during convocation speech

Thomas Parsons, Content ProducerAugust 29, 2024

  • This year, President Emily Messer’s speech revolved around Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Two faculty members share a laugh during procession.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • New students show off their new 2024 Convocation T-shirts.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Keith Critcher performs on the keys and senior music education major Justin Talamantez plays the trumpet during the processional

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Attendees bow their heads in prayer as Dr. Gladys Childs, university Chaplin, leads the invocation.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Senior Elyssa Williams and sophomore Patricio Lazguirre, both music majors, perform “Climb Every Mountain.”

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • President Dr. Emily W. Messer was the keynote speaker for this year’s Convocation on Aug. 27.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Faculty, Senior Administrators and Trustees of Texas Wesleyan file into the Nicholas Martin Hall during the procession at the start of the Convocation ceremony.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Faculty, senior administrators and trustees of Texas Wesleyan, clap and cheer during a walk out to celebrate the class of 2028.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Dr. Emily Messer, Dr. Hector Quintanilla the Provost and Senior Vice President, and first-year representative Max Gusman share words as the procession is about to begin.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • Faculty, senior administrators and trustees cheer on the 2024-25 Wesleyan students outside of Martin Hall just after convocation.

    Carla Salazar
    '

  • During President Messer’s keynote speech, she thanks and congratulates the class of 2028.

    Carla Salazar
    '
Texas Wesleyan President Dr. Emily Messer, along with other students and professors, spoke at the annual convocation Sept. 27 at Martin Hall.  

Messer welcomed the freshman class with a speech about Malala Yousafzai that was meant to encourage students to overcome future obstacles.  

“I hope that they see what Malala did in her life and understand… that you can overcome [adversity] and be successful,” Messer said.  

During convocation, various students gave speeches at the podium, including president of Student Government Association and sophomore biology major Jordan Henthorn; and freshman management major and first-year representative Max Gusman. Daylan Anderson Harris, second-year religion major and management minor, prepared by rehearsing the benediction typed out by university Chaplin Dr. Gladys Childs.  

“Being in front of so many people was nerve racking,” Harris said. “Just knowing what to do and when to do it was like the biggest preparation.” 

Freshmen success classes were offered extra credit to attend convocation. Logan Ferrel, freshman political science major, said she did not feel obligated to go because of the extra credit. 

“I don’t really need the extra credit, really,” Ferrel said. “I’m just here for the vibes.” 

To see more photos of Convocation, CLICK HERE.

