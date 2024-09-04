President Messer emboldens students, faculty during convocation speech

This year, President Emily Messer’s speech revolved around Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist. Carla Salazar

Two faculty members share a laugh during procession. Carla Salazar

New students show off their new 2024 Convocation T-shirts. Carla Salazar

Keith Critcher performs on the keys and senior music education major Justin Talamantez plays the trumpet during the processional Carla Salazar

Attendees bow their heads in prayer as Dr. Gladys Childs, university Chaplin, leads the invocation. Carla Salazar

Senior Elyssa Williams and sophomore Patricio Lazguirre, both music majors, perform “Climb Every Mountain.” Carla Salazar

President Dr. Emily W. Messer was the keynote speaker for this year’s Convocation on Aug. 27. Carla Salazar

Faculty, Senior Administrators and Trustees of Texas Wesleyan file into the Nicholas Martin Hall during the procession at the start of the Convocation ceremony. Carla Salazar

Faculty, senior administrators and trustees of Texas Wesleyan, clap and cheer during a walk out to celebrate the class of 2028. Carla Salazar

Dr. Emily Messer, Dr. Hector Quintanilla the Provost and Senior Vice President, and first-year representative Max Gusman share words as the procession is about to begin. Carla Salazar

Faculty, senior administrators and trustees cheer on the 2024-25 Wesleyan students outside of Martin Hall just after convocation. Carla Salazar

During President Messer’s keynote speech, she thanks and congratulates the class of 2028. Carla Salazar Navigate Left Navigate Right























Texas Wesleyan President Dr. Emily Messer, along with other students and professors, spoke at the annual convocation Sept. 27 at Martin Hall.

Messer welcomed the freshman class with a speech about Malala Yousafzai that was meant to encourage students to overcome future obstacles.

“I hope that they see what Malala did in her life and understand… that you can overcome [adversity] and be successful,” Messer said.

During convocation, various students gave speeches at the podium, including president of Student Government Association and sophomore biology major Jordan Henthorn; and freshman management major and first-year representative Max Gusman. Daylan Anderson Harris, second-year religion major and management minor, prepared by rehearsing the benediction typed out by university Chaplin Dr. Gladys Childs.

“Being in front of so many people was nerve racking,” Harris said. “Just knowing what to do and when to do it was like the biggest preparation.”

Freshmen success classes were offered extra credit to attend convocation. Logan Ferrel, freshman political science major, said she did not feel obligated to go because of the extra credit.

“I don’t really need the extra credit, really,” Ferrel said. “I’m just here for the vibes.”

To see more photos of Convocation, CLICK HERE.