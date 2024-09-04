New vending machine offering healthy, fresh foods installed in library 

Kehinde Hopkins “Our entire business is centered around providing healthy meals that are truly fresh,” says the Farmer’s Fridge website

A ‘Farmer’s Fridge’ vending machine has been installed in the basement of the West Library.

Farmer’s Fridge offers a variety of fresh, on-the-go, health-focused foods including salads, sandwiches, bowls, breakfast items and more. Farmer’s Fridge places an emphasis on sustainability and food safety; the machine features a smart refrigerator, recyclable food packaging and a built-in recycling slot.

The machine is located in the Eastern wing of the library basement, across from the mailroom. Purchasing director Deborah Cavitt, who oversees all vending contracts, coordinated the purchase and installation of the machine.

“One of the most difficult things about this whole decision was location. We tried to find something centrally located on campus, with power and the library is open longer hours so that gave greater availability,” Cavitt said. “[The basement] has good circulation because the students are used to going to the mailroom and the IT Help Desk.”

The library basement was not the original site for the machine. Dean of students and vice president of student affairs Dr. Dennis Hall explained how it came to be.

“We had talked about potentially putting [a Farmer’s Fridge] in the Martin Center, but because of our contract with Aramark, we didn’t want it to be in competition [with Gina’s cafe],” Hall said. “We wanted to put it somewhere else where students frequent.”

The machine’s availability follows the hours of the West Library; it is the latest available dining option on campus Monday through Thursday.

“I realized that sometimes Dora’s [and Gina’s Cafe] has limited hours,” Cavitt said. “Sometimes people just want something a little more casual to augment either the meal plan or for commuter students to have somewhere quick to go.”

Cavitt cited the Graduate Programs of Nurse Anesthesia (GPNA) department as one of the biggest potential customer bases. Dr. Terri Kane Dawn, director of the GPNA had the following to say.

“My students are 2nd degree students working on doctoral degrees; many of them are married and have children. Because of this, they don’t live in the dorms and don’t have meal plans,” Kane said. “They [often] have class until 7 p.m. I like the option of the Farmer’s Fridge, even on days where dining options are available because everyone likes choices.”

TXWES joins a number of other North Texas colleges and universities to feature a Farmer’s Fridge. Among them are TCC, UTA, UNT and most recently, TCU.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring better food options to the students,” Cavitt said.