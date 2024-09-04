Faculty lose parking spots to hole in asphalt

[This story will be updated as more information becomes available]

On Sept. 3, a hole was noticed in the faculty parking lot next to the Morton Fitness Center.

Students, staff and faculty returned from Labor Day weekend to discover multiple parking spots in faculty parking lot D have been compromised by a hole that began to appear the day before.

Facilities employee Alberto Gomez said a burst pipe outside of the Morton Fitness Center caused some flooding on the first floor of the Polytechnic United Methodist Church on Monday, Sept. 2. He said the burst pipe may be the reason for the hole in the parking lot. The city of Fort Worth arrived Monday to block off the area, including adjacent parking spots, with cones and tape.

“[The foreman] was here yesterday until 8 o’clock last night,” Gomez said.

Though the incident seems to have occurred on Sept. 2, the university has yet to send out any formal communication regarding the situation. Dr. Carl Smeller, department chair and associate professor of English & Humanities, arrived in the area around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 surprised to see the hole in the ground.

“We weren’t alerted to it,” Smeller said. “Usually, they’re pretty good about telling you.”