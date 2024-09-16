Presidential debate watch party drives political engagement among students

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, a watch party was held for the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the McFadden Science Center lecture theatre.

The event saw over 70 attendees spectate the debate, participate in related activities and engage in political discussion. The event was hosted and organized by the Criminal Justice Club, the Sumner’s Foundation and the TxWes chapter of Ignite. The Sumner’s Foundation seeks to nurture civic engagement and leadership among college students. I Ignite is a nonpartisan organization that promotes political engagement among young women. Senior history and political science major Aubrey Hansen is the president of the TxWes chapter of Ignite and helped coordinate the watch party.

“I think in college, a lot of information is just thrown at you,” Hansen said. “Becoming involved in politics, it kind of allows you to put all of that information that you’re learning into action.”

The event began with introductions from the organizers followed by pizza and refreshments provided by the Sumner’s Foundation. Afterwards, students watched the debate and participated in activities such as interactive polling to gauge audience opinions and a bingo game comprised of phrases the presidential candidates were expected to say. First-year political science major Alyssa Baca was among the spectators.

“I honestly probably wouldn’t have watched the debate if I hadn’t come to the event,” Baca said. “It makes it more fun and entertaining and it’s a good way to get students to get involved and to draw their attention.”

The event brought together students of various backgrounds and political viewpoints. Senior business and marketing major Luca Link, an international student from South Africa, stood as an example.

“It’s good to kind of just bring people together,” Link said. “Politics is a big thing in most countries but especially here in the U.S. since it’s such a big powerhouse country.”

Senior criminal justice major and Criminal Justice Club President Gino Martinez acted as the emcee of the event.

“This is just a start,” Martinez said. “This could become a tradition every four

years.”