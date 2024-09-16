The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Presidential debate watch party drives political engagement among students

Kehinde Hopkins, Content ProducerSeptember 12, 2024
Kehinde Hopkins
“If you have an auditorium full of students who are engaged, these people are more likely to vote in local politics or gubernatorial elections,” said senior history major and Sumner Scholar Cesar Espino, one of the event’s main organizers. “Last semester we saw political discourse be discussed on college campuses with the encampments all over the nation.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, a watch party was held for the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the McFadden Science Center lecture theatre.  

The event saw over 70 attendees spectate the debate, participate in related activities and engage in political discussion. The event was hosted and organized by the Criminal Justice Club, the Sumner’s Foundation and the TxWes chapter of Ignite. The Sumner’s Foundation seeks to nurture civic engagement and leadership among college students. I Ignite is a nonpartisan organization that promotes political engagement among young women. Senior history and political science major Aubrey Hansen is the president of the TxWes chapter of Ignite and helped coordinate the watch party. 

“I think in college, a lot of information is just thrown at you,” Hansen said. “Becoming involved in politics, it kind of allows you to put all of that information that you’re learning into action.” 

The first 2024 presidential debate saw former President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris pitted against each other. The debate was projected on the big screen in the McFadden science lecture theatre. (Kehinde Hopkins)

The event began with introductions from the organizers followed by pizza and refreshments provided by the Sumner’s Foundation. Afterwards, students watched the debate and participated in activities such as interactive polling to gauge audience opinions and a bingo game comprised of phrases the presidential candidates were expected to say. First-year political science major Alyssa Baca was among the spectators.  

“I honestly probably wouldn’t have watched the debate if I hadn’t come to the event,” Baca said. “It makes it more fun and entertaining and it’s a good way to get students to get involved and to draw their attention.” 

The event brought together students of various backgrounds and political viewpoints. Senior business and marketing major Luca Link, an international student from South Africa, stood as an example. 

“It’s good to kind of just bring people together,” Link said. “Politics is a big thing in most countries but especially here in the U.S. since it’s such a big powerhouse country.” 

Senior criminal justice major and Criminal Justice Club President Gino Martinez acted as the emcee of the event. 

“This is just a start,” Martinez said. “This could become a tradition every four

years.”

Kehinde Hopkins, Content Producer
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.