No. 19 ranked Rams shut out Stallions at home [80-0] 

Thomas Parsons Rams wide receiver Michael Banks sprints to the corner for a deep ball reception.

The Wesleyan Rams football team defeatedthe North American University Stallions (Texas) 80-0 on Sept. 14 at Crowley ISD Multi-purpose Stadium.

The Rams defense allowed zero points, registered two fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown. A missed field goal attempt was also ran back for another touchdown. In practice the week before the game, Rams defensive coordinator and safeties coach Keith Houston said the defense was challenged to make sure everyone did their jobs.

“I think we challenged them, to make sure that we did what we were supposed to do,” Houston said. “Force those guys to throw the football, stop the run, not give up any explosive plays.”

With the game lop-sided, many players, like Cole Francis, junior business major and redshirt sophomore quarterback, got a chance to lead the Rams’ offense in the second half.

“It felt great. I was super excited, I was looking forward to it,” Francis said. “I couldn’t have done it without the O-Line, the receivers, the running backs, they all did their jobs to make my job easier.”

On his 22nd birthday, Jaysen Price, senior business marketing major and receiver/returner, scored a 108-yard touchdown return off a missed field goal attempt.

“I didn’t even know it was 108 but it’s my birthday, the last thing I needed was a ‘kick-six,’” Price said.

The Ram’s next game is against Oklahoma Panhandle State University on the road on Sept. 21.

“[This offense looks] very scary, everyone needs to watch out because this team is explosive and we are ready to win a ‘Natty,’” Francis said.