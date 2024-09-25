Trash Bash engages students, community 

(From left) Reagan Fitzsimmons, first-year undecided major, picks up trash while Jorge Rodriguez, women’s beach volleyball player, and Mayara Swillens, junior exercise science major, assist her. Adain Lucio

“I think [community] service can benefit anyone,” said Bertie Gardner, assistant director of Student Diversity and Inclusion. “To be able to come out and help keep our environment healthy is something that speaks to me.” Adain Lucio

Junior biology major Brooke Walker gaths trash during the Trash Bash in Fort Worth on Sept. 21. Adain Lucio Navigate Left Navigate Right





On Saturday, Sept. 21, students joined together with the community to help clean the area of the Trinity River.

Altogether, the Trinity Trash Bash saw around 100 people in attendance. The event was a collaboration between three organizations: Tarrant Regional Water District, Texas Wesleyan’s Student Affairs and Hope Church. Texas Wesleyan’s assistant director of Student Diversity and Inclusion programs Bertie Gardner helped coordinate with the other programs for this event.

“It gets students to interact with communities not necessarily their own,” Gardner said. “I hope the students get a love of volunteering.”

At the beginning of Trash Bash, students signed a form marking attendance and were offered donuts before beginning the cleanup. Once cleanup began, everyone was given gloves and a bag to pick up trash.

Some students grouped up with their respective organizations or teams while cleaning. Reagan Fitzsimmons, freshman undecided major, said she attended the Trash Bash to get more involved in the community.

“I think [these events] benefit me as a student because I’m helping the community around us, not just the campus,” Fitzsimmons said. “I really like being out here and helping the campus and [the area] around it become a better place.”

Saori Arreola, junior early childhood education major, said she wanted to help build the community.

“I am an officer of BESO [Bilingual Education Student Organization] … and part of our mission is to get closer to the community, and this is a way to do that,” Arreola said. “I feel like that isn’t seen too much.”