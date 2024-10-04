Texas Wesleyan hosts Career Fair

Jaelin Ornelas Students explore the Martin Center Ballroom in search of potential employers.

A Career Fair was held in the Martin Center Ballroom from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The fair included various employers that had informational booths set up with job opportunities and internships available to students.

Some of the companies included Fastenal, Matador Resources and Uplift Education. There were 25 employers in attendance.

Jesse Albracht, assistant director for career services and experiential learning set up the event that allowed all students to attend and make important connections with employers.

“I feel free period is a golden time frame that allows as many students as possible to be a part of this amazing opportunity,” said Albracht. “Even if a student isn’t ready for a job today, just coming in and practicing having a conversation is very beneficial to them.”

FedEx talent acquisition specialist Contenia Alexander has participated in more than five career fairs at Wesleyan.

“I think it is important for college kids to know that there are job opportunities available to them while being in school,” said Alexander. “Many students do not even know that some jobs offer tuition reimbursement.”

Sophomore general business major Ellis Wamsley heard about the event through SGA’s (Student Government Association’s) Instagram page. Wamsley was pleased with the companies presented.

“I enjoyed my time here,” said Wamsley. “I got a lot of internship information that I plan on applying for.”