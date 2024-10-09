The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

David Ojerinola, sophomore exercise science major, studies at the Eunice & James L. West Library during midterms week.
TxWes community readies for midterms
October 9, 2024
Students are guided through voter registration and given information on the voting process on the first floor of the Martin University Center.
Voter registration drive prepares student, faculty for general elections
October 8, 2024
Head coach Aminah Orozco and assistant coach JD Boyd stay focused during practice admire the hard work of the players. The new coaching duo hopes to build a legacy of success on and off the court for Texas Wesleyan volleyball.
Coaches Corner: Texas Wesleyan welcomes two new volleyball coaches
October 8, 2024
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Mastering the etiquette of being a good spectator ensures the game is enjoyable for everyone.
The etiquette of being a good sports spectator
October 8, 2024
Punt returner Jaysen Price leaps over defenders as he sets the Rams offense within Buffaloe's territory.
Rams improve to 5 – 0 with shutout against Buffaloes [77- 0]
October 7, 2024
Participating students and staff gather in anticipation of the staff versus students dodgeball event.
Dodgeball game engages students, staff 
October 4, 2024
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
October 5, 2024
Snapshot of actors Caitlyn Yarbrough, Jordaeja Davis, Hayden Kirkbride, Aaron Simmons, Tristan Andrews, Emmanuel Hudson for “Degas, C’est Moi,” [Photo courtesy Connie Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan presents ‘The Ives Archives’ this weekend
October 2, 2024
Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right).
Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 
September 30, 2024
Sophomore vocal performance major Patricio Izaguirre performs with the Mariachi band, Oro Azul, during a Bomba and Mariachi presentation on Sept. 19.
TxWes students celebrate Mariachi, Bomba music 
September 25, 2024
Participants were provided looms, string and information that they could take with them.
Kente Weaving workshop showcases West African culture
September 12, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
Located in PUMC 125 and 126, the Engage studio offers students free instruction in oral and written communication skills. Students may receive help with essays, interviews, presentations, applications, resumes and more.
Engage Studio receives summer renovations, primed for new semester 
September 6, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
TxWes community readies for midterms

Alexis Bernal, Content ProducerOctober 9, 2024
Alexis Bernal
David Ojerinola, sophomore exercise science major, studies at the Eunice & James L. West Library during midterms week.

Midterms can be stressful for any student, and Texas Wesleyan University’s Fall 2024 midterm progress reports are due this week.  

Students can take advantage of the many available resources at TxWes, such as academic advising, tutoring services, the Academic Success Center and the Engage Studio.  

Muhye Hammattah, Director of Academic Advising and Retention, suggested several resources students should utilize and advised students to seek support if they are struggling. 

“My number one piece of advice if you are struggling with midterms is to go to class and look over the class material, get tutoring and find time to talk to your professors,” Hammattah said. “These faculty members want to help you and show you what you need to be successful, so go talk to them.” 

Jolie Reyes, junior criminal justice major, said she turns to others for support. 

“If you struggle to study, go to office hours to go over material or get together with people that can help,” Reyes said. “Like, I go study with friends or classmates, going over chapters, look at vocab, look at material that you don’t understand. Overall, finding people that understand the subject also helps.” 

DJ Weathersby, sophomore political science major, said his midterms are going well and advises staying connected with instructors and getting rest before studying. 

“Everything’s going well. My teachers are pretty good about giving us what’s on the test,” Weathersby said. “But my advice for if you’re struggling with midterms, get some sleep and then study as hard as you can and talk to your teachers. Communication is the key.” 

Jill Gerloff, assistant athletic director for academic services and retention, stresses the importance of midterms and what can be affected. 

“Once you get behind, it’s hard to catch up and stay on track for graduation,” Gerloff said. “Failing at the midterm point can have long-term impact on student’s self-efficacy and self-esteem, GPA, scholarships and grants, prerequisites and it can affect eligibility if they are an athlete.” 

For direct help regarding student resources, students can visit txwes.edu/academics. 

