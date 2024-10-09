TxWes community readies for midterms

Alexis Bernal David Ojerinola, sophomore exercise science major, studies at the Eunice & James L. West Library during midterms week.

Midterms can be stressful for any student, and Texas Wesleyan University’s Fall 2024 midterm progress reports are due this week.

Students can take advantage of the many available resources at TxWes, such as academic advising, tutoring services, the Academic Success Center and the Engage Studio.

Muhye Hammattah, Director of Academic Advising and Retention, suggested several resources students should utilize and advised students to seek support if they are struggling.

“My number one piece of advice if you are struggling with midterms is to go to class and look over the class material, get tutoring and find time to talk to your professors,” Hammattah said. “These faculty members want to help you and show you what you need to be successful, so go talk to them.”

Jolie Reyes, junior criminal justice major, said she turns to others for support.

“If you struggle to study, go to office hours to go over material or get together with people that can help,” Reyes said. “Like, I go study with friends or classmates, going over chapters, look at vocab, look at material that you don’t understand. Overall, finding people that understand the subject also helps.”

DJ Weathersby, sophomore political science major, said his midterms are going well and advises staying connected with instructors and getting rest before studying.

“Everything’s going well. My teachers are pretty good about giving us what’s on the test,” Weathersby said. “But my advice for if you’re struggling with midterms, get some sleep and then study as hard as you can and talk to your teachers. Communication is the key.”

Jill Gerloff, assistant athletic director for academic services and retention, stresses the importance of midterms and what can be affected.

“Once you get behind, it’s hard to catch up and stay on track for graduation,” Gerloff said. “Failing at the midterm point can have long-term impact on student’s self-efficacy and self-esteem, GPA, scholarships and grants, prerequisites and it can affect eligibility if they are an athlete.”

For direct help regarding student resources, students can visit txwes.edu/academics.