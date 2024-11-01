The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Students should start preparing for University College Day
November 1, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Rams Men's Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Fall 2024 'Fresher We Are' highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
Rams Men's Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
President's Picnic kicks off school year
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Special episode: RMG Rants
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Students should start preparing for University College Day

Jaelin Ornelas, Content ProducerNovember 1, 2024
Jaelin Ornelas

Starting in mid-November, Texas Wesleyan students will be able to submit original work to the University College Day (UCD) committee to present on April 16, 2025.  

The university will shut down on the date of UCD with the expectation that students will go to different presentations put on by faculty, staff and classmates.  Information that will be presented can range from professors sharing a book that they authored to students sharing their computer software that they have created.  

UCD committee member, Eddy Lynton, emphasized the importance of this event as it is an opportunity for students to share their hard work and personal experiences.  

“When students are up in front of their classmates, they become the professor,” Lynton said. “To sit back as a professor and watch as students are in this exchanged role is neat to witness.” 

Danielle Rios, a junior majoring in criminal justice major, has attended multiple UCDs at Wesleyan.  

“My favorite part of the day is getting to see all of the things my classmates have done not only in school but outside of it,” said Rios. “I feel the day gives everyone at the university a chance to come together.” 

Ellis Wamsley, a sophomore business major, plans on presenting this upcoming year.  

“I want to share the challenges that I went through my first year of college,” said Wamsley. “I think many of my classmates will relate to my story.” 

