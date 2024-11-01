Students should start preparing for University College Day

Starting in mid-November, Texas Wesleyan students will be able to submit original work to the University College Day (UCD) committee to present on April 16, 2025.

The university will shut down on the date of UCD with the expectation that students will go to different presentations put on by faculty, staff and classmates. Information that will be presented can range from professors sharing a book that they authored to students sharing their computer software that they have created.

UCD committee member, Eddy Lynton, emphasized the importance of this event as it is an opportunity for students to share their hard work and personal experiences.

“When students are up in front of their classmates, they become the professor,” Lynton said. “To sit back as a professor and watch as students are in this exchanged role is neat to witness.”

Danielle Rios, a junior majoring in criminal justice major, has attended multiple UCDs at Wesleyan.

“My favorite part of the day is getting to see all of the things my classmates have done not only in school but outside of it,” said Rios. “I feel the day gives everyone at the university a chance to come together.”

Ellis Wamsley, a sophomore business major, plans on presenting this upcoming year.

“I want to share the challenges that I went through my first year of college,” said Wamsley. “I think many of my classmates will relate to my story.”