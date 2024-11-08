School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers

In a constantly evolving medical landscape, Texas Wesleyan University’s School of Health Professions is dedicated to preparing its students for the challenges of the future.

With an emphasis on adaptability, the school ensures its graduates are ready to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare field, providing quality care in a variety of settings. Staying up to date with current technological and healthcare advancements is key for teaching students skills that will benefit them when they are practicing in their fields.

Angela Adams, a doctor of nurse practice student, talks about her professors and how they are always practicing and learning alongside their students.

“[Students] are all practicing as nurse practitioners in family medicine or primary care as well, so [they] stay up to date,” Adams said.

Because the faculty consists of active practitioners, they need to keep up with the Board of Medicine and follow all rules and regulations.

Dr. Denise De La Rosa, director of graduate programs in nursing for the School of Health Professions said, “We are all board certified family nurse practitioners. We are members of our accrediting and our regulatory organizations.”

Balancing both academic and professional demands, nursing students practice real-world experience in their studies, enriching classroom discussions with practical insights from the field. This dual commitment underscores the School of Health Professions’ emphasis on integrating advanced education with ongoing professional practice. Many of the students enrolled in the School of Health Professions program are attending their graduate courses while still working as practicing physicians.

De La Rosa said the school offers both full-time and part-time course plans for students to choose from depending on their lives and schedules.

“[Students] can … drop back to part time if they need to,” De La Rosa said. “We’d rather have them go slower and be successful.”

This flexibility allows students to have enough time to have a healthy balance during their time in the program, De La Rosa said. The curriculum also offers an introduction to nurse coaching course solely dedicated to helping the students maintain balance during their time in the program.

Adams took the course and said she had to write in her journal every week and make sure she practiced self-care.

“We get to learn how to manage our time a lot better as students and practicing nurses,” Adams said.

The health curriculum is designed to combine advanced technology with hands-on experience, providing students with the skills needed for their future careers.

Through simulation labs, students can practice life-saving procedures in a controlled environment, mirroring real-world situations.

COVID-19 posed different challenges with in-person clinics and services became unavailable. Telemedicine was a popular solution, helping connect patients to providers through video and phone calls.

De La Rosa said there was always a small course on telemedicine, but now it has expanded because of the pandemic.

Salome Sotomayor, a marriage and family counseling student, reflects on how prepared she feels for her field because the school offers a therapy series for students. This series includes many practicing therapists going and speaking to the students.

“They offer a profound level of knowledge and experience,” Sotomayor said. “And they’re also practicing therapists themselves.”

Their dual role as educators and practicing therapists ensures that students receive not only academic instruction but also real-world insights into the profession, Sotomayor said. These experiences help to build students’ both confidence and competence, helping graduates have a smooth transition into the workforce.

As healthcare continues to evolve, De La Rosa said Texas Wesleyan University’s School of Health Professions remains committed to staying ahead of the curve. Equipping students with both the technical expertise and human-centered skills necessary for success, the program ensures that its graduates are not only prepared for their careers but are also ready to shape the future of healthcare.