School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers

Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
November 8, 2024
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
October 30, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers

Angeles AlvaradoNovember 19, 2024

In a constantly evolving medical landscape, Texas Wesleyan University’s School of Health Professions is dedicated to preparing its students for the challenges of the future.  

With an emphasis on adaptability, the school ensures its graduates are ready to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare field, providing quality care in a variety of settings. Staying up to date with current technological and healthcare advancements is key for teaching students skills that will benefit them when they are practicing in their fields.  

Angela Adams, a doctor of nurse practice student, talks about her professors and how they are always practicing and learning alongside their students.  

“[Students] are all practicing as nurse practitioners in family medicine or primary care as well, so [they] stay up to date,” Adams said. 

Because the faculty consists of active practitioners, they need to keep up with the Board of Medicine and follow all rules and regulations. 

Dr. Denise De La Rosa, director of graduate programs in nursing for the School of Health Professions said, “We are all board certified family nurse practitioners. We are members of our accrediting and our regulatory organizations.” 

Balancing both academic and professional demands, nursing students practice real-world experience in their studies, enriching classroom discussions with practical insights from the field. This dual commitment underscores the School of Health Professions’ emphasis on integrating advanced education with ongoing professional practice. Many of the students enrolled in the School of Health Professions program are attending their graduate courses while still working as practicing physicians. 

De La Rosa said the school offers both full-time and part-time course plans for students to choose from depending on their lives and schedules.  

“[Students] can … drop back to part time if they need to,” De La Rosa said. “We’d rather have them go slower and be successful.” 

This flexibility allows students to have enough time to have a healthy balance during their time in the program, De La Rosa said. The curriculum also offers an introduction to nurse coaching course solely dedicated to helping the students maintain balance during their time in the program.
Adams took the course and said she had to write in her journal every week and make sure she practiced self-care. 

“We get to learn how to manage our time a lot better as students and practicing nurses,” Adams said. 

The health curriculum is designed to combine advanced technology with hands-on experience, providing students with the skills needed for their future careers.  

Through simulation labs, students can practice life-saving procedures in a controlled environment, mirroring real-world situations.  

COVID-19 posed different challenges with in-person clinics and services became unavailable. Telemedicine was a popular solution, helping connect patients to providers through video and phone calls. 

De La Rosa said there was always a small course on telemedicine, but now it has expanded because of the pandemic.  

Salome Sotomayor, a marriage and family counseling student, reflects on how prepared she feels for her field because the school offers a therapy series for students. This series includes many practicing therapists going and speaking to the students. 

“They offer a profound level of knowledge and experience,” Sotomayor said. “And they’re also practicing therapists themselves.” 

Their dual role as educators and practicing therapists ensures that students receive not only academic instruction but also real-world insights into the profession, Sotomayor said. These experiences help to build students’ both confidence and competence, helping graduates have a smooth transition into the workforce.  

As healthcare continues to evolve, De La Rosa said Texas Wesleyan University’s School of Health Professions remains committed to staying ahead of the curve. Equipping students with both the technical expertise and human-centered skills necessary for success, the program ensures that its graduates are not only prepared for their careers but are also ready to shape the future of healthcare. 

