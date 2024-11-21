Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University

Michael Nguyen’s path from music major to assistant esports director at Texas Wesleyan University reflects his commitment to growth and community. As the assistant director of the university’s esports program, Nguyen has helped transform it into a competitive force grounded in the pillars of competition, creation, community and career.

After spending time as a music educator, Nguyen found himself drawn back to Texas Wesleyan University. The opportunity to return as assistant director of esports felt like a chance to give back to the program that had been a formative part of his journey.

“When I came back, I felt it was my calling to give back to the program and community that meant so much to me,” Nguyen said. “I’m here to help students grow, not just as players, but as individuals who can succeed beyond the game. Our focus on competition, community and career is all about creating a space where they can thrive.”

Initially a music education major, Nguyen excelled at Texas Wesleyan, receiving awards for his vocal talents. However, his passion for esports ultimately guided him in a new direction.

“I wanted to give students a better experience than I had because I know what this program can mean to them,” he said.

Nguyen’s commitment is reflected in his work to build a comprehensive training approach that extends beyond gameplay. His coaching emphasizes mental well-being, physical fitness and team cohesion, helping students develop skills that serve them both in competition and in life.

“Healthy minds lead to healthy play,” he said, adding that regular workouts, mindfulness practices, and even team runs across campus are now integral parts of the program. “I believe in taking a holistic approach to avoid burnout and build resilience,” Nguyen said​.

His impact on individual students has been profound. Two members of the esports team, Bryce Edwards and Daryl Culpepper, have leveraged the program to achieve personal and professional growth.

“One of my students, Bryce, wants to pursue esports professionally, so I connected him to the Esports Performance Academy,” Nguyen said. “Another student, Daryl, was interested in social media and got invited to DreamHack as a content creator. Opportunities like these are really big moments for them in terms of career development.”​

Eugene Frier, director of esports and gaming at Texas Wesleyan and Nguyen’s mentor, praised his coaching style, emphasizing his empathy and commitment.

“Michael listens, and he cares,” Frier said. “He takes the time to understand what his players need, both in their gameplay and their lives. That’s what makes him such an effective coach.”

Nguyen’s approach has also cultivated a strong team culture centered on mutual support. Xavier Rodriguez, a sophomore on the team, described Nguyen as more than just a coach.

“He’s someone you can go to for anything,” Rodriguez said. “He’s taught us that it’s about the journey as much as the results. The team dinners, the workouts—they make us feel like a family.”

Under Nguyen’s leadership, the Overwatch team won its first conference championship, a milestone that he sees as a testament to the team’s resilience and unity. Looking back on their journey, he explained how the team moved from a rocky start to become champions.

“It wasn’t just about winning,” Nguyen said. “It was about building a positive culture and improving every game. That’s what made the difference.”​

Nguyen’s ultimate goal is to create a program that will continue to shape students’ lives, whether they pursue careers in esports or other fields.

“We’re building a foundation here,” Nguyen said. “Whether they go into esports or something else, they’ll have the skills they need to succeed. That’s what it’s all about.”