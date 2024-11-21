Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
November 8, 2024
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
November 20, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerNovember 20, 2024
Camila Nguyen

Michael Nguyen’s path from music major to assistant esports director at Texas Wesleyan University reflects his commitment to growth and community. As the assistant director of the university’s esports program, Nguyen has helped transform it into a competitive force grounded in the pillars of competition, creation, community and career.  

After spending time as a music educator, Nguyen found himself drawn back to Texas Wesleyan University. The opportunity to return as assistant director of esports felt like a chance to give back to the program that had been a formative part of his journey. 

When I came back, I felt it was my calling to give back to the program and community that meant so much to me,Nguyen said. I’m here to help students grow, not just as players, but as individuals who can succeed beyond the game. Our focus on competition, community and career is all about creating a space where they can thrive. 

Initially a music education major, Nguyen excelled at Texas Wesleyan, receiving awards for his vocal talents. However, his passion for esports ultimately guided him in a new direction.  

I wanted to give students a better experience than I had because I know what this program can mean to them,he said. 

Nguyen’s commitment is reflected in his work to build a comprehensive training approach that extends beyond gameplay. His coaching emphasizes mental well-being, physical fitness and team cohesion, helping students develop skills that serve them both in competition and in life.  

“Healthy minds lead to healthy play,” he said, adding that regular workouts, mindfulness practices, and even team runs across campus are now integral parts of the program. “I believe in taking a holistic approach to avoid burnout and build resilience,” Nguyen said​. 

His impact on individual students has been profound. Two members of the esports team, Bryce Edwards and Daryl Culpepper, have leveraged the program to achieve personal and professional growth. 

“One of my students, Bryce, wants to pursue esports professionally, so I connected him to the Esports Performance Academy,” Nguyen said. “Another student, Daryl, was interested in social media and got invited to DreamHack as a content creator. Opportunities like these are really big moments for them in terms of career development.”​

Eugene Frier, director of esports and gaming at Texas Wesleyan and Nguyen’s mentor, praised his coaching style, emphasizing his empathy and commitment.  

“Michael listens, and he cares,” Frier said. “He takes the time to understand what his players need, both in their gameplay and their lives. That’s what makes him such an effective coach.” 

Nguyen’s approach has also cultivated a strong team culture centered on mutual support. Xavier Rodriguez, a sophomore on the team, described Nguyen as more than just a coach.  

“He’s someone you can go to for anything,” Rodriguez said. “He’s taught us that it’s about the journey as much as the results. The team dinners, the workouts—they make us feel like a family.”  

Under Nguyen’s leadership, the Overwatch team won its first conference championship, a milestone that he sees as a testament to the team’s resilience and unity. Looking back on their journey, he explained how the team moved from a rocky start to become champions.  

“It wasn’t just about winning,” Nguyen said. “It was about building a positive culture and improving every game. That’s what made the difference.”​ 

Nguyen’s ultimate goal is to create a program that will continue to shape students’ lives, whether they pursue careers in esports or other fields.  

“We’re building a foundation here,” Nguyen said. “Whether they go into esports or something else, they’ll have the skills they need to succeed. That’s what it’s all about.” 

About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
My name is Camila. I’m currently a junior major in mass communication. I have wanted to become a journalist since I was in high school. I love writing and editing, and I think those are some skills I am good at. My favorite color is pastel, especially pink and blue. Come to The Rambler, I would like to say that my dream come true. The Rambler is the place I am passionate to work for, and finally I can be able to become a part of it. Hopefully, I can write as many interesting stories as I can, as well as have a chance to improve my skills for my future career.