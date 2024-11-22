Dr. Martinez’s 33-Year Commitment to Students and Education

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, left, and Texas Wesleyan University Dean of Education Carlos Martinez attend a town hall introducing parents at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary to the Leadership Academy Network. Photo courtesy of Alexis Patterson of the S&G Group

Dr. Carlos Martinez has been a key figure at Texas Wesleyan University for 33 years, serving as the dean of the School of Education. His journey hasn’t been a straight path, but it’s one that has made him a respected leader known for his dedication to both students and faculty.

Martinez’s story started in Puerto Rico, where he graduated from the University of Puerto Rico in 1986. At first, he planned to teach Spanish; however, when he moved to Texas, he ended up teaching English as a second language to Mexican and Vietnamese immigrants. This experience changed his focus to second-language acquisition, which has since become his area of expertise.

“I came here thinking I was going to teach Spanish,” Martinez said. “But when I started working with immigrant students, my passion for second-language instruction grew, and that’s where my career took off.”

After five years of teaching in public schools, Martinez joined Texas Wesleyan in 1991. He’s taken on various roles since then, including instructor, grant director, and department chair, before becoming the dean of the School of Education in the early 2000s.

Lisa Dryden, a professor in the School of Education, has worked with Martinez for more than 30 years.

“He’s a leader who values trust and gives his faculty the freedom to manage their courses,” she said. “He doesn’t micromanage. He trusts us to make decisions about our course content and delivery, and that makes us better at what we do.”

Dryden also said Martinez is always open to new ideas.

“If we’re not happy with something or think something can be improved, he listens and really thinks about our input,” she said.

Despite his administrative role, Martinez’s passion for teaching remains. He can be found teaching a language acquisition class each semester.

“He wants to stay in the classroom,” Dryden said. “He’s not just an administrator; he’s a teacher and a mentor.”

Martinez’s ability to balance the traditional ways of teaching with new ideas has helped the School of Education grow. One example is when he led the development of an online master’s program, even though some faculty were hesitant about moving away from in-person learning. The program is now the largest in the school.

“He encouraged us to think outside the box,” Dryden said. “Now the program has the most students enrolled, which shows how his vision helps us adapt.”

Cynthia Gonzalez, Dr.Martinez’s assistant, said despite his focus on innovation, Dr.Martinez always makes time for students, no matter how busy he is.

“Students are always his first priority,” Gonzalez said. “Even if he’s in the middle of something important, he’ll make time for them unless he’s in a meeting.”

Gonzalez also said Martinez is known for keeping his office door open to students. He’s always ready to help them with their academic concerns or offer advice.

Martinez has also worked to build partnerships with other schools and institutions, like Tarrant County College, to help students from different backgrounds get access to higher education.

“Dr. Martinez is always working on partnerships,” Gonzalez said. “He doesn’t just create them and move on; he nurtures them and keeps them growing.”

Through his work, Martinez said he helped secure scholarships for first-generation college students, providing opportunities for those who might not have been able to afford a private education.

“He’s not just a leader,” Gonzalez said. “He’s truly a caring person.”