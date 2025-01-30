Texas Wesleyan modifies p card policy for improved financial oversight

Texas Wesleyan University has modified its Purchase Card (P Card) policy as part of an annual financial review aimed at ensuring best practices, improving accountability and streamlining financial processes across departments effective Friday, Jan. 17.

According to Karen Cantrell, executive director of marketing & communications, the university continues to offer three purchasing options: purchase requisitions/purchase orders, reimbursement processes, and P Cards. While only three student organizations previously had P Cards, all departments retain access through designated faculty or staff members.

“We annually review financial practices and make adjustments as needed. Best practices continue to emerge in the financial industry,” Cantrell said. “Each department continues to have access to a P Card by connecting with the appropriate faculty or staff member who manages the P Card for that department.”

For some academic departments, including theatre and microbiology, the modifications have required adjustments to purchasing processes.

Dr. Joe Brown, chair of Theatre Wesleyan, emphasized that while the department has adapted, the policy change requires additional planning, particularly for last-minute purchases related to theatre productions.

“We’ve been using P Cards for years, especially for props, costumes and materials that are often purchased on short notice,” Brown said. “Some vendors, such as thrift stores, only accept cash or credit cards, making purchase orders more challenging in those cases. We’re adjusting by planning ahead and working with the university’s purchasing system.”

Dr. Christopher Parker, chair of the microbiology department, shared a similar sentiment, noting that while routine lab purchases were completed before the semester, purchasing materials for student research projects will take longer under the new process.

“Some of our students are just now planning their research projects, and purchasing materials and supplies for those projects will be slower,” Parker said. “Holding events for student organizations such as Tri-Beta [a national biology honor society] has also become more complicated.”

Despite these adjustments, the university has reassured faculty and staff that P Cards remain accessible within each department through designated personnel. For example, the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences manages a P Card that can be checked out when needed.

“Right now, the dean’s office has a system where faculty can check out a P Card for a limited time,” Brown said. “While it requires some coordination, departments are working together to find solutions that ensure efficiency.”

Debbie Cavitt, director of business services & purchasing, emphasized that the university remains committed to supporting faculty, staff and students while upholding industry financial best practices.

“Our university continuously strives to ensure all financial best practices are in place while providing the necessary support for our faculty, staff and students,” Cavitt said. “The P Card modifications are considered the latest industry financial standard that continues to allow P Card usage as needed.”

Cantrell further explained that the modifications followed a financial review, which found that a single staff member was managing over 300 P Cards. Today, about 150 P Cards remain in use, allowing for better financial oversight and reduced administrative burden.

“The P Card adjustments were made to enhance financial integrity and align with best practices,” Cantrell said. “These modifications will not impact any department’s ability to carry out necessary purchases or access the benefits of the P Card program.”

To facilitate smoother purchasing, the university’s finance team is working to expand vendor options that accept purchase orders (POs).

“We are still waiting on specific details about setting up purchase orders with major suppliers such as Amazon and Home Depot,” Brown said. “For theatre, this would help us access materials like lumber, paint and fabric while maintaining efficiency.”

The decision to modify P Card access was communicated to faculty and staff through department supervisors, who provided guidance on new purchasing procedures.

“We received an email stating that P Cards must be turned in by the end of the week,” Parker said. “The purchasing department has been working on identifying new vendors that accept POs, and the School of Arts and Sciences Dean’s office has been establishing a protocol for managing the remaining P Card available to us.”

While departments have had to adjust, Brown emphasized that faculty and staff are focused on ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting academic programs, student activities, or departmental operations.

“Theatre, like many other departments, has had to rethink how we operate,” Brown said. “But as we move forward, we’re finding ways to make this work while keeping student experiences at the center of our priorities.”

Faculty members acknowledge that while the transition requires adjustments, the long-term goal of increasing financial accountability and efficiency is a positive step.

“Within the administration, there will be a stronger system of checks and balances on purchases,” Brown said. “This will help ensure that financial resources are managed responsibly across all departments.”

Parker suggested that the university explore additional solutions to expedite purchasing for lab and research materials, particularly those required for safety and ongoing student projects.

“A school the size of the School of Arts and Sciences needs procedures that will allow us to purchase and receive lab and research materials quickly,” Parker said. “Ensuring that departments can access what they need in a timely manner should remain a priority.”

Cantrell reassured that the university will continue monitoring the purchasing system to ensure that all departments and student organizations have the resources they need.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that all financial processes are efficient, transparent and compliant with both internal and external guidelines,” she said. “These adjustments were made with these objectives in mind while continuing to support departments and organizations across the university.”

As the university refines its purchasing processes, faculty and staff are encouraged to reach out to their department heads or the finance office for guidance on navigating the updated policy.