Texas Wesleyan modifies p card policy for improved financial oversight
January 30, 2025
Residence halls possess free-to-use washer and dryer units for residents.
Students share their on campus laundry experiences
January 30, 2025
Players and coaches commemorate alumni players with “bloodline” jerseys, hats and hoodies.
Rams baseball commemorates alumni players in victory against Swedes [12 – 2]
January 27, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
The Gradual Fall 2024 Vol. 109
December 6, 2024
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Bobby Cornett’s famous office has his favorite nostalgic memorabilia. Among them is the quilt seen behind him. This quilt, made by his wife, represents her interpretation of golf.
Golf coach Cornett reflects on life, career, battle with cancer
December 6, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Lloyd prepares for future in therapy
December 5, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
December 4, 2024
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Sportscast with Chiara Watson
November 18, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Categories:

Students share their on campus laundry experiences

Sharria Hudson, Content ProducerJanuary 30, 2025
Sharria Hudson
Residence halls possess free-to-use washer and dryer units for residents.

Students have expressed their concern about the laundry-to-student ratio, safety issues and lack of accountability amongst residents regarding removing their clothes in a timely manner.  

The four campus residence halls house 580 students, and there are fewer than eight washers and dryers per building. 

The West Village apartments on campus house roughly 230 students; its laundry room features four washers and five dryers. Because of the uneven student-to-machine ratio, some students consider it a challenge to find time to wash during the day.  

“I have late practices, and the washers are full by eight,” said senior business major and football player Jay Reed. “I have to wash around twelve or one o’clock at night or eight in the morning.”  

West Village residents have also reported suspicious activity in the area and that their clothes have been stolen on multiple occasions. 

“My laundry was stolen, but nothing came of it. They couldn’t find out who it was,” senior biology major Grace Pavelka said. “I didn’t have renter’s insurance, so I couldn’t get any money back from the things that were stolen.” 

While these concerns highlight the challenges students face, some, like sophomore biology major Lilian Breaux, believe that implementing a structured system could offer a solution. 

Breaux lives in Elizabeth Hall and has not experienced any issues washing her clothes, but she does suggest creating a system. She transferred from another school that kept a white board in their laundry room. Residents could log the time they put their clothes in, leave their phone and room numbers if they needed to be contacted and resident assistants could remove clothes for the next person if needed.   

Pavelka also suggested that laundry facilities should be accessible by student IDs rather than keys so administration or security can see who has been in the building. She feels this would help with identifying who may be responsible for any issues that may arise in the future.  

While Breaux and Pavelka’s proposed system could help improve the experience in older dorms, newer living spaces like The Rosedale apartments already offer the amenities on-campus that students are requesting.  

The Rosedale, built in 2022, is a modern apartment complex located just across the street from campus. It offers both one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, each featuring in-unit washer and dryers.  

“I’m a wrestler so that’s one of the reasons why I chose The Rosedale,” freshman finance major Abigail Fonseca said. “It has a kitchen, and I have access to the laundry services—it’s perfect.”

Fonseca also mentioned that the on-site maintenance team conducts weekly inspections to ensure the amenities are in top condition. 

Their experiences highlight the different living options offered on campus. Addressing the accessibility and accountability issues in the residence halls could assist in improving student life, whether through short-term solutions like a logging system or long-term investments in campus facilities. 

 

