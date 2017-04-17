Guadalupe Sanchez is a freshman mass communications major at Texas Wesleyan. She recently graduated from Amon Carter Riverside High School, where she helped create the yearbook and newspaper, served as an editor for three years, and was editor-in-chief her senior year. Guadalupe came to Texas Wesleyan in hopes of working towards a career in journalism. In her free time, she likes spending time with her friends and family.
You Might Also Like
SHARE
Music majors showcase their skills at President’s Honor Concert
No Comment