Millikan leads Lady Rams to success

Head women’s golf coach Kevin Millikan has been on staff at Texas Wesleyan University for 21 years, and this year saw him named Sooner Athletic Conference coach of the year as the Lady Rams won the conference championship for the first time.

But this is not the first year Millikan-coached teams have had major success.

While head coach of the men’s team, Millikan led the Rams to 17 tournament wins; since taking over as the women’s head coach six years ago, he led the Lady Rams to five top-10 finishes in the NAIA National Championship, according to ramsports.net. He’s also had an All-American player in all six of his seasons coaching the women.

Millikan said he is proud of the women’s golf team this year.

“We have a very solid team this year,” Millikan said. “It’s our first multi-win season, and I’m just really proud of the girls’ work ethic and everything they’ve done so far.”

Millikan said the team will be competitive at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament, which is later this month in Florida.

“I’m very pleased with where we are,” Millikan said. “I feel like we are a team who could be competitive at the national championship and that’s what we’re preparing for as we speak.”

Millikan said the women are successful on and off the golf course.

“I think it all comes down to their work ethic,” Millikan said, “it’s how seriously they take their role as being a student and an athlete, and how they balance those two.”

He’s proud of his players’ GPA as well.

“We have the highest GPA in the (athletic) department,” Millikan said, “so to have that as well to have the success we’re having in competition just speaks to the quality of the girls and their work ethic.”

The women’s golf team has already produced four All-Americans and five NAIA Scholar-Athletes, according to ramsports.net.

“We won two of the three tournaments that we played in the fall against some pretty good competition,” he said.

Junior Trudy Allen said Millikan constantly motivates the team.

“Coach Millikan has helped to motivate us every day by pushing us to get better every time we are out practicing,” Allen said, “and by making sure we have a good mindset.”

She said he never gives up on them and that’s why they never give up.

Sophomore Jaci Trotter said Millikan “looks out for us on and off the golf course. He prepares us physically and mentally for every tournament.”