Rams rally for their first homecoming win against Lyon College

The Texas Wesleyan football team rallied Saturday afternoon to win a close game against Lyon College. The Rams broke a six-game losing streak and came home with a 21-20 win for homecoming weekend.

The Rams and Scots battled back and forth all afternoon and both defenses kept bringing pressure to the offense.

The first quarter was scoreless, but in the second quarter the Rams’ offense was able to get some momentum going their way.

During the second quarter, the Rams offense was able to get some momentum going their way as they got their first score of the day. With 11:09 remaining in the second quarter, Donavan Isom threw a 10-yard pass to Collier Ricks for a Rams touchdown. The extra point from Kade Dixon was good.

Just a few minutes later, Lyon College scored a touchdown. Jeremiah Bigham caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Spenc Childress with 7:05 left in the second quarter.

The rest of the quarter remained even. Until the Scots got a drive late in the quarter and Ignacio Gomez kicked a field goal just before halftime.

At the start of the second half Lyon College led 10-7.

Wesleyan came out of the gates ready to strike. With 6:25 remaining in the third, Isom connected with Brandon Rolfe for a 32-yard pass. The extra point was good again and the Rams led 14-10.

The Scots were not going to go down without a fight and just minutes later scored a touchdown of their own. With 3:02 left in the third, Childress went for a one-yard run and with the extra point, the Scots were up again 17-14.

Lyon College continued to hold the Rams’ offense and just before time expired in the third quarter, Gomez added another three points with a field goal. This put the Scots up 20-14.

The game seemed to be going in the Scots’ favor as the first half of the fourth quarter remained scoreless.

With just 6:54 left to go in the game, Isom once again found Ricks and threw an 18-yard pass to tie up the game. With the score 20-20, Dixon kicked the extra point to give the Rams the 21-20 lead.

With this win, the Rams are 2-7 overall and 2-5 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

Head coach Joe Prud’homme said it was a great feeling winning on homecoming day.

“I just feel relieved, great, happy. Our kids battled, they came to play, and they played hard,” he said.

Prud’homme said the defense really made the difference.

“Offense has been carrying us there for a long time, but boy the defense came through today,” he said.

Prud’homme said that the team certainly has a chance to win next week against Ottawa University Arizona if they come out ready to play.

“I think we got a shot; we’ve gotta play,” he said. “They’ve got a great offense; their defense is not as strong but if we put together great effort we’ve got a chance.”

The Rams will be back in action next week when they play their season closer against Ottawa University Arizona. This will be the Veterans Day Game and is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start at Farrington Field.