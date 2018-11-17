Women’s soccer scores first SAC title

The Texas Wesleyan women’s soccer team has had much success over the past couple of years, but nothing can compare to the strides that they made this season.

The Lady Rams won the Sooner Athletic Conference regular season championship for the first time since joining the SAC in 2013, according to ramsports.net; with a 1-0 victory over John Brown University on Oct. 25, the team was seeded number one in the conference tournament for the first time.

That win gave head coach Josh Gibbs 150 career victories; he now has an overall record of 150-73-12.

The team ended its season on Nov. 5, when they lost 3-1 to John Brown in the semi-final round. While the ending was not what the team wanted, they also have numerous honors to go with their 13-4-1 season record, which includes going 7-1-1 in conference: Tameir Grosvenor was named Player of the Year, Amber Leachman was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Gibbs was named Coach of the Year.

Defender Katelynn Teufel, a junior criminal justice major, wrote that winning conference was surreal and unlike anything she had experienced before.

“Winning conference felt unreal, we were all so happy and crying,” she wrote. “It hadn’t been done in 10 years and no one had ever won a conference at John Brown other then themselves at their field.”

Teufel wrote that she believes the team’s mental game is what really put them on top this season.

“Honestly I think the difference is that we are of one mind as a team, we take ownership of our roles,” she said. “We fight and push ourselves and each other to finish games.”

Midfielder Lynzie Moore, a senior history major, wrote that the talent on the field is really what makes a difference with this team.

“We have talent incomparable from our forwards that no one else in the conference has, but it takes the passing from the midfield and build up from our defensive line to get the game rolling in the first place,” she wrote.

Moore wrote that the goalies Christy Zwart and Lauren Bond have really stepped up this season and helped the team out immensely.

“We also have incredible goalies, hands down the two best goal keepers in the conference,” she wrote. “The brick wall they bring to the table each game does wonders for the overall dynamic.”

Hana Diaz, a junior athletic training major, wrote that she is really proud of how this team played and won conference.

“To be SAC conference champs is such a great feeling, and I am extremely proud of my team because they worked tremendously hard all preseason and every practice,” wrote the midfielder.

Diaz wrote that the team’s ability to bond together was crucial to being successful.

“In order to become champions this season the girls really needed to get good chemistry on the field as well as off the field,” she wrote. “With practice and adjustments throughout the season, they eventually found what formation worked for them, what players were good where, and that’s what led them to multiple wins.”

Diaz wrote that the team should be proud of how they played this season and the goals that they accomplished.

“The season overall was very exciting to watch because the girls work hard every game and at one point there was a couple of ties for first place, but luckily we clinched first and finished the season 7-1-1,” she wrote.

Diaz wrote that even though the season did not turn out exactly as planned, the team should be happy with how they competed.

“Although the season ended sooner than we anticipated, the girls should be extremely proud of themselves for working hard from beginning to end,” she wrote. “Also, for finally getting rings in the program after 10 years.”