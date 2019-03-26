Texas Wesleyan’s Lady Rams tennis team played in their first match of the 2019 spring season last Thursday against Concordia University at home in the Arlington Tennis Center.

The Lady Rams lost 6-3, according to ramsports.net. This is the first times the two teams met.

 Before the matches began, head coach Angel Martinez talked strategy with his team; he also prayed with the team before the athletes went to their courts.

The Lady Rams started playing around 1 p.m.; the doubles matches lasted around two hours.

The Lady Rams’ next match is 1 p.m. April 5 against Collin County Community College at the Arlington Tennis Center.

The Texas Wesleyan tennis team joins together for a prayer lead by head coach Angel Martinez before they head on court for their matches.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Maggie Brasher (foreground) and Ashton Willis take volleys at the net during warm-up before a match.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Caitlin Souvannavong practices her serve during warm-ups against Concordia University.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Coach Angel Martinez advises Caitlin Souvannavong and Hannah Rey during the changeover of their match.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Caitlin Souvannavong (foreground) approaches the net with doubles partner Hannah Rey while playing out a point during match.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Lady Rams (left to right) Emily Rodriguez, Caitlin Souvannavong, Hannah Rey, Karlee Nguyen and Mikayla Smith, all gather together to cheer on the final ladies doubles match.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Ashton Willis and Maggie Brasher shake hands with Concordia opponents after finishing the last womens doubles match of the day.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Lady Rams come together and high five after all the doubles matches are done. 
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Lady Rams rally together with head coach Angel Martinez to get a hands in before heading into their singles matches.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

 

