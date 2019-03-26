Lady Rams play first matches of 2019 season

Texas Wesleyan’s Lady Rams tennis team played in their first match of the 2019 spring season last Thursday against Concordia University at home in the Arlington Tennis Center.

The Lady Rams lost 6-3, according to ramsports.net. This is the first times the two teams met.

Before the matches began, head coach Angel Martinez talked strategy with his team; he also prayed with the team before the athletes went to their courts.

The Lady Rams started playing around 1 p.m.; the doubles matches lasted around two hours.

The Lady Rams’ next match is 1 p.m. April 5 against Collin County Community College at the Arlington Tennis Center.