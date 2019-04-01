Gold Line Dancers and cheer team host their second annual showcase

Video by Ebeline Luna

Texas Wesleyan’s Gold Line Dancers and Cheer teams held their annual showcase on Sunday.

Many of the dancers were bittersweet that their two captains, Arlyssa Moaning and Torris Curry, are graduating this spring.

“It is an honor to be captain of such an incredible team. I enjoy it more and more each time we meet,” said Curry, a theater major.

The Spring Showcase was held at the Sid Richardson Center; one side of the gym seating was full for the hour-long event.

Curry and Moaning debuted a routine on Sunday that they had been practicing for a long time.

“Arlyssa and I choreographed it together, it was so much fun,” said Curry.

Moaning, a biology major, has been a captain since the organization has started.

“We choreographed this routine a while ago, and just never got to show it to an audience,” Moaning said.

She said that a week ago she and Curry asked their coach, Emily Snow, if they could put their hip-hop dance into the showcase.

“We actually only practiced a couple of times before showing it off to an audience,” Moaning said.

Moaning said that they have been prepping just for the American Dance and Drill Team Collegiate Nationals, which was on March 23 in Denton, and not really the spring show. The team won numerous honors at the competition, including first places in NAIA Division Team Jazz and Hip-Hop and NAIA Division Best Overall, according to ramsports.net. The duet of Kayla Karnes and Tierra Rudisill won 1st Place Duet, according to ramsports.net.

“We literally did a dress rehearsal before the actual show,” Moaning said.

Delaney Pricer, who is a sophomore theater major, has been on the dance team since her freshman year. Her performance during the spring show was a lot more personal and intimate. She danced to the song “Scientist” by Coldplay.

“Performing for this crowd was very different and nerve-racking,” said Pricer. “I am usually used to football games or lights hiding the audience, but this time we could actually see everyone.”

Pricer said the Coldplay song reflected on looking back and wanting to change the past over, but also about accepting change and moving on.

She said that last year the team was trying to find its groove, but they have definitely grown as a team.

“We are also excited to compete this week and see where we will rank,” says Pricer of the team journeying to Florida for the NDA Nationals, which are Wednesday through Sunday, according to ramsports.net.