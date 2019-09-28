The Texas Wesleyan Rams fell to Lyon College 53-45 in Arkansas on Saturday night.

This was the Rams’ (0-4) fourth game of the season and their second Sooner Athletic Conference game; it was also Lyon’s (3-1) homecoming game and their second SAC win.

Early in the first quarter, an interception by Rams defensive lineman Zalen Long was followed, on the next play, by a touchdown run by quarterback Donovan Isom. The extra point by Gregory Blaser was good, and the Rams were up 7-0.

After the kickoff, Rams cornerback Diamond Williams recovered a Scots fumble, which led to a touchdown pass from Isom to Collier Ricks. Blaser added the extra point, and the Rams were up 14-0 with 10:17 left in the first quarter.

The highlight of the quarter was a 99-yard touchdown run by Williams on a pass interception. This brought the score to 20-14 for the Rams at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, Lyon was ahead the majority of the time, but a last-minute score by the Rams — a touchdown pass from Isom to Brandon Rolfe, with a Blaser extra point — put Wesleyan back in the lead 27-24 at halftime.

During the second half, the Scots scored 20 points to take a 44-27 lead. A field goal from Blaser made the score 44-30.

In the fourth quarter, Avery Childs passed to Ricks for a touchdown. Blaser added the extra point to bring the Rams to within 10, 47-37.

After another touchdown from Lyon, Childs passed to Rolfe for a touchdown; a two-point conversion on a pass from Ricks to lineman Nick Nail followed, bringing the score to 53-45 with Lyon still in the lead. Neither team scored again, and the final score was 53-45 with Lyon taking the win.

The Rams will be at home next weekend, playing Southwestern Assemblies of God at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farrington Field. Go to ramsports.net for more info.