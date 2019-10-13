The Texas Wesleyan Rams football team suffered a loss in double overtime against Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Saturday.

The Rams (1-5) took on the Aggies (2-4) during the Aggies’ homecoming game, as well as the Rams’ fifth away game of the season.

In the first quarter, the Rams failed to get anything on the board, though the Aggies were able to raise the score to 7-0.

In the second quarter, the Aggies quickly brought the score up to 14-0, though the Rams fought back hard and soon after, thanks to a run by running back Jermarcus Jones, the Rams were able to score a touchdown. With the extra point by kicker Gregory Blaser being good, the score became 14-7.

Before the half was over, the Aggies put another touchdown and an extra point on the board, bringing the score to 21-7. The Rams would not let the half end like that, however, and quarterback Avery Childs threw a touchdown to Brandon Rolfe. Blaser’s extra point was good, and the Rams trailed the Aggies by seven points with a score of 21-14.

Immediately after this, the Rams scored again with a carry by Jones. Blaser’s kick was good, and the scored was tied at 21-21 for halftime.

In the second half of the game, Jones carried in yet another touchdown in the third quarter. With another kick from Blaser, the Rams took the lead for the first time in the game with the score being 28-21.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams were unable to add to their lead, and near the end of the quarter with victory in sight for the away team, the Aggies were able to score another touchdown, bringing the score to a tie again at 28-28. Neither team managed to score after this, sending the teams into overtime.

This was the second week in a row that the Rams went into overtime after their triple-overtime win over Southwestern Assemblies of God last weekend. In the first overtime of the game against the Aggies, neither team managed to score, sending the game into double overtime.

The Aggies scored first with a touchdown, but the kick was no good, which allowed the Rams an opportunity to take the lead. The Rams were unable to capitalize on this opportunity, however, and the Aggies took the victory with a final score of 34-28.

The Rams will face off against Texas College next Saturday as part of Homecoming weekend. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. For more information, go to ramsports.net