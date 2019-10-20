The Texas Wesleyan Rams (2-5) faced off against the Texas College Steers (0-6) in a landslide victory at Homecoming on Saturday afternoon. The game was attended by over 1,500 fans, including current students, family, and alumni.

The game got started early for the Rams, as safety Elijah Hall intercepted a pass attempt by the Steers, which led to a touchdown by Brandon Rolfe on the very next play. The kick by Saul Fernandez was good, and the Rams were ahead 7-0.

Defensive line Ryan Leichus scored with a blocked punt return, and once again the kick by Fernandez was good, and the Rams had a 14-point lead. Texas College scored a touchdown in an attempt to catch up with the Rams, but the home team was unstoppable, with another scoring pass from quarterback Avery Childs to running back Trey Jackson. Another good extra point, and the score became 21-7.

Texas College managed to put another seven points on the board, but before the end of the first quarter, defensive line Cody Pettit scored a safety, the score at the end of the first became 23-14 in the Rams’ favor.

In the second quarter, the Rams were on fire, scoring a whopping 28 points and Texas College failing to put anything more on the board. Cole Maxwell had a successful pass from Childs for a touchdown. The extra point by Fernandez was good, and the score was 30-14 for the Rams.

Wide receiver Devin Griffith scored with a 43-yard interception return, and with another good extra point by Fernandez, the score was 37-14.

Leichus was able to score on a 20-yard fumble recovery and with the kick being good, the score was 44-14.

Before the end of the half, wide receiver Collier Ricks scored with a pass from Childs. Another good kick from Fernandez, and the score of 51-14 was in place throughout halftime.

The second half was less eventful for the Rams, though they still managed to score in the third quarter with a run by running back Jermarcus Jones. Fernandez’s kick was good, and the Rams were ahead 58-14.

Texas College scored a field goal in the third quarter, bringing the score to 58-17. In the fourth quarter, Fernandez also scored a field goal for the Rams. With a final touchdown from Texas College, the final score of the game was 61-24 with the Rams taking the victory.

Next week, the Rams will face off against Langston University in Oklahoma at 2 p.m. For more information, go to ramsports.net