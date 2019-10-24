The Texas Wesleyan Rams are preparing to be on the road once again as they head to Oklahoma to take on the Langston University Lions.

The Rams are 2-5 after their landslide 61-24 homecoming victory last weekend against the Texas College Steers. Despite this, the challenge of being on the road persists for the Rams, as they head away yet again for this weekend’s game.

Offensive Coordinator Kyle Cox wrote in an email that he was blown away by how well the team performed and is looking forward to seeing where the energy from this win can carry the team.

“I’ve never been a part of a game like Saturday’s,” Cox wrote. “We scored on Offense, Defense, and Special Teams. That NEVER happens in college football. It was awesome to be a part of. I think the coolest part was the fact that we broke the Texas Wesleyan record for points in a single game, and we truly did it as a team. It took all three phases to accomplish the feat. This was the most complete game we’ve ever played together as a team.”

Wide receiver Brandon Rolfe had been named the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his performance two weeks ago, according to ramsports.net. He was the first person to score during last week’s homecoming game; his touchdown came on a 42-yard pass from Avery Childs. Rolfe wrote in an email that the SAC honor has shown him the value of hard work.

“Being named player of the week just reaffirms how hard I work and how much harder I need to,” Rolfe wrote. “Going into that game, I still had so many more people to prove wrong and a couple to prove right and I feel I did that.”

Farrington Field was packed with more than 1,500 fans for the homecoming victory. Wesleyan students and alumni left the field elated from the big win. Football fan Miranda Day was front and center for the game, cheering on the team from the first second until the last.

“My favorite part of the game was being there with my closest friends and getting to see our football boys finally play at the level we know they are capable of!” Day wrote in an email. “I’m hoping to see the boys keep up the good energy and ride the win from last week.”

Kicker Gregory Blaser wrote in an email that having the fans in the stands means a lot for the team.

“The support from the fans was amazing,” Blaser wrote. “Having that many people come out and watch makes us feel good and want to play better. We are undefeated at home and we plan on keeping it that way.”

The Langston University Lions are 4-2.; last week they lost to Ottawa University Arizona 27-7, according to langstonsports.com.

Cox wrote in an email that he thinks this will be a challenge for the team, but not one that they are unable to face.

“We have faced a lot of tough teams already this season, and this week will be no different,” he wrote. “We have to play fast, protect the football, make the routine plays, and do our job at a high level this week in order to upset Langston on their homecoming weekend.”

Cox went on to write that the team has drastically improved since they have returned to Wesleyan, and he hopes that the fans will continue to appreciate the team’s hard work.

“Everyone who came to our game on Saturday got a chance to see our team play a complete game at a high level for the first time since we brought football back,” Cox wrote. “It has been a long time coming, and it was the result of a lot of hard work year-round. These players and coaches work their tails off all year for moments just like that. Hopefully we can come out and play with the same passion, focus, and intensity this weekend.”

Blaser also wrote that he has seen improvements from the team this season, and he is looking forward to seeing where those improvements will lead them.

“We improved from last weekend by finishing the game and not letting up,” Blaser wrote. “We felt like as a team we got ahead and then let things slip past us which costed us a game or two. We will continue to keep pushing and not let those things happen. We’re excited for our last game on the road and it’s a big one so make sure y’all stay tuned and watch the game!”

Rams fans wanting to see the team in action on Saturday can take a charter bus to the game, according to an email sent out Thursday morning by Vice President of Student Affairs/Dean of Students Dennis Hall. Hall writes that students can sign up to take the bus in the Student Affairs suite (suite 230) in the Martin Center beginning at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The bus leaves Wesleyan at 10 a.m. Saturday and returns at 9 p.m. the same day. The cost is $10, which includes admission to the game; students have to take care of their own food.

The Rams will face the Langston University Lions on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Langston, Okla. For more information or to watch the game, go to ramsports.net.